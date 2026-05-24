Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, May 25: The Moon Aligns With Pluto

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 25, 2026. The Libra Moon trines Pluto in Aquarius on Monday in what feels like a battle between what feels safe and what refuses to be controlled. While the Libra Moon is a peacekeeper, Pluto in Aquarius does not care whether transformation feels comfortable. A truth beneath the surface is trying to erupt, and it may be time for each astrological sign to let it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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During Monday's horoscope, you feel more aware of the spaces you’ve outgrown. There’s tension between wanting peace and wanting freedom. Pretending you don’t feel restless won’t work now.

Be careful of reacting impulsively just to prove you can. The real power this week comes from moving with intention instead of ego.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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What does control really mean to you, Taurus? Not surface-level control, but the deeper emotional need to feel secure and respected.

Part of you wants to hold onto familiarity, while another part knows something has to evolve. Don’t underestimate how much resentment can build when you silence your own desires.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Your mind feels electric right now, but not necessarily peaceful. You're wrestling with a truth that changes the way you see someone, perhaps even yourself.

Conversations could feel unusually loaded on Monday, with hidden meanings lingering underneath casual exchanges. Be mindful of becoming emotionally detached just because vulnerability feels risky.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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You’re becoming more aware of the power dynamics in your relationships. Where have you been over-giving? Where have you confused emotional intensity for emotional safety?

You desire closeness now, but also have a deep fear of being exposed or disappointed. Trust or shared responsibilities feel emotionally charged during Monday's horoscope. Instead of trying to manage everyone else’s feelings, focus on protecting your own peace.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The pressure building in your relationships on Monday is asking you to evolve. You may notice stronger reactions from others, or feel like certain dynamics are becoming more emotionally demanding than usual. Don't retreat, Leo.

Power struggles emerge when both people want to be seen, but neither wants to soften first. Still, this period can deepen intimacy if honesty replaces performance.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your routines and mental habits are under review on May 25. You suddenly realise how much stress you’ve normalized, or how much emotional weight you’ve been carrying silently.

This is a powerful moment to rethink how you care for your energy day to day, and stop with any perfectionist tendencies. You do not need to prove your worth through exhaustion.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Desire feels heightened now, but so do emotional complexities. Attraction, creativity, pleasure, and longing are all becoming harder to ignore.

On Monday, you feel torn between wanting emotional safety and wanting something that feels thrilling and all-consuming. Your heart deserves reciprocity, Libra. You deserve better than confusion disguised as passion.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Something in your home life is changing, Scorpio. Old emotional patterns resurface on Monday, especially around trust or the need to protect yourself.

You feel more sensitive than usual to the behavior of others, even if you’re trying not to show it outwardly. Today's horoscope reveals what no longer feels emotionally sustainable in your private world.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your words carry more impact than usual on Monday, so do your best to communicate clearly. May 25 is a good day to have the conversations that you've avoided for too long.

You suddenly feel impatient with shallow interactions or environments that limit your growth. Slow down enough to notice what’s actually underneath your frustration.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Themes around money and self-respect are becoming emotionally loaded during Monday's horoscope. You're questioning whether certain situations are truly worth your time or energy anymore.

Don't hold onto things purely because they once made you feel safe. Your relationship with abundance is shifting, Capricorn, and with it, your standards are too.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You’re shedding an old identity, Aquarius, consciously or not. The tension now comes from wanting independence while also craving emotional understanding.

Other people project things onto you more strongly during this time, forcing you to decide what actually belongs to you and what doesn’t. You’re not meant to stay the same version of yourself forever, and part of you already knows that. On May 25, it's time to evolve.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your inner world feels louder than usual thanks to Monday's horoscope, Pisces. Dreams, memories, fears, and intuitive nudges rise unexpectedly, asking for your attention.

You feel a need to retreat from the noise and reconnect with yourself, spiritually and emotionally. Protect your sensitivity without turning it into isolation.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.