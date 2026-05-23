The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 25 - 31 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for May 25 - 31, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. The Wheel of Fortune is this week's collective card, which fits the moment perfectly considering the week closes with a Blue Moon on May 31. It’s rare to have two Full Moons in one month, which means something significant is happening for each zodiac sign by the end of this week. Whether that feels like an ending or a beginning, The Wheel of Fortune says to trust the timing.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for May 25 - 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Strength

Some friction between Mars and Pluto at the beginning of the week threatens to throw you off your game. The Strength tarot card is a reminder that force is not always the answer.

You have more than enough energy, Aries. The real question, however, is whether or not you are using it wisely. Take a breath before reacting to anything that sets you off on Monday or Tuesday. By the time the Sagittarius Full Moon arrives on Sunday, you want to feel proud of how you handled yourself.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

You have been holding something very tightly, Taurus. This week reveals whether that grip is protecting you or holding you back.

The Four of Pentacles represents security, but with you, security sometimes straddles the line of fear. Thankfully, Venus in Cancer is bringing emotional comfort your way this week, but you have to be willing to let some of that armor come down to receive it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

It is your season, Gemini, and The Magician confirms that all the right pieces are in place. You have the ideas. Everyone knows you have the words, too. But this week, it’s important to actually do something rather than just think or talk about it.

Since Sunday’s Full Moon is in your sister sign Sagittarius, it means something in your relationship is coming to a head. Make your move.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

Venus is moving through your zodiac sign right now, Cancer, and The Empress says lean into its nurturing energy. This is a good week for spending some extra time doting on the people who matter most to you.

Of course, your own needs deserve attention too. Take time during the Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday to celebrate the progress you’ve made with something you’ve been working on. Enjoy it!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands is a promising sign of pure potential. The fact that it arrives for you the same week that a rare blue Full Moon rises in Sagittarius is no coincidence.

Don’t waste time waiting around for the perfect conditions this week, Leo. It’s Gemini season, so the energy is moving fast, and you don’t want to miss anything. The Full Moon will reward any action you take.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles is curious and careful, Virgo, and not in a rush by any means. This week, your job is to sort through the new information this Gemini season is bringing to your attention, using your gift of discernment to figure out what is actually worth your time and energy.

Take notes and ask questions. If you're feeling confused, the Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday gives you a much clearer sense of direction.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups represents connection, specifically the kind that is equal and honest. Venus in Cancer is deepening your emotional world, and this week, deep conversation is a lot more appealing to you than surface-level banter.

You have a lot of friends and acquaintances, but it’s best to focus on your closer relationships leading up to Sunday’s Full Moon. Since it’s in brutally honest Sagittarius, if there’s anything you’ve been putting off talking about, you are better off bringing up the conversation yourself before the moon does it for you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups

This is not an easy tarot card to get, Scorpio, but it’s at least an honest one. The Eight of Cups represents walking away from something that was once meaningful, but is no longer good for you.

As Mars and Pluto square off at the start of the week, you may feel the urge to stay and fight for what you once had. You don’t necessarily have to make any major decisions this week, but the Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday all but confirms what you already know.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Moon

The Moon card showing up for you the same week there’s a rare blue Full Moon in your sign is a powerful omen, Sagittarius. Trust what you feel, even if the facts don’t add up cleanly yet.

You’re not usually an emotional person, but this week is a little different. That's not a problem, either. Let the feelings move through and pay attention to what your gut is trying to tell you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Pentacles

You’ve already put in the work, Capricorn. No more relentlessly pushing forward. According to the Seven of Pentacles, this is a week for patience.

Look around! You’ve come so far already, and the Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday brings a long-awaited moment of visibility for something you’ve put a lot of time and energy into.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

The Star is a promising sign, Aquarius, one that encourages you to wait out the tension that comes from Mars square retrograde Pluto at the beginning of the week.

Things are moving in the right direction, even if it doesn’t look that way just yet. Gemini season is always a great time of the year for you, so try not to let cynicism talk you out of something good.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is a fantastic card for a week when Venus is in Cancer, which goes so well with your zodiac sign's energy. You’re a big dreamer, but this week, you start seeing some of those big dreams become reality.

You should feel very good about this, Pisces. The Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday is expansive and a little restless, but don’t let it get you so worried about what’s next that you don’t get to enjoy the now.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.