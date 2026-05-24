Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 25 - 31

During the week of May 25 to 31, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. The start of the week is a bit challenging, but things begin looking up by the end.

Mars squares Pluto on May 25, bringing arguments and volatility on Monday. The Moon's opposition to Neptune on the following day adds to the frustrating circumstances, as this transit creates confusion and a lack of clarity. Venus squares Saturn on May 28, another difficult and tiring alignment, so you may feel lonely or depressed on Thursday.

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Thankfully, the Sagittarius Full Moon on May 31 turns things around. Known as a Blue Moon, this rare lunation encourages travel and learning new things. This is an uplifting time, and exactly what these astrological signs need.

1. Cancer

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Both Venus and Jupiter are traveling through your sign, bringing positive energy. However, Mars squares Pluto on Monday, making the first part of the week a bit challenging. You desire emotional security, but this alignment brings coldness and emotional distance in an important relationship in your life. You may feel as though you are burdened with someone else’s issues, or dismissed by someone who appears not to care.

The good news is that these feelings won't last long. Don't be consumed by the negativity or let it lower your self-confidence. Set firmer boundaries, both with yourself and others. Pay attention to where you are giving more than you're receiving, especially if people are unappreciative of your efforts. Sometimes giving too much backfires, and you may need to pull back your energy to get through the week.

2. Taurus

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Mars is in its first full week transiting through your sign, and on Monday, it clashes with Pluto in Aquarius. This brings power struggles and frustration, likely at work. You may feel intense anger that becomes difficult to let go of. If you aren’t careful, this could turn into a major power struggle, and it’s possible you could come out the loser.

At work, don’t try to micromanage others. This is not a week to be critical or demanding because chances are you will be met by the same attitude. You are stubborn by nature, but now is the time to rein in this tendency. If there is an issue with someone, the best answer is compromise. Avoid starting confrontations over the next few days and let them go if someone else tries with you, as you could win the battle but lose the war.

3. Aquarius

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Pluto is now retrograde in your sign, Aquarius. This planet clashes with Mars in Taurus on Monday, sparking disagreements, likely at work. This could have to do with money or some other brewing power struggle. You may feel as though your authority is being questioned or even under attack. Deep-seated issues concerning control come up, triggering negative feelings about your own abilities or self-worth.

Be aware of any brewing issues, and if there is a problem, don’t instantly react in a negative way. Instead, think before you act, and don’t try to bulldoze your way through anything, as that could backfire badly. Approach things from a problem-solving viewpoint, and life will get so much better. This week, prioritize being happy over being right.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.