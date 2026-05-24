6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 25, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on May 25, 2026. Monday is an Earth Pig Destruction Day during Water Snake month, and because it’s Memorial Day, the energy is slower and pretty emotional.

Destruction Days in Chinese astrology are meant to clear bad habits and the connections that have expired. The Earth Pig adds honesty, so people are a lot less willing to keep tolerating things that drain them. For these animal signs, Monday's luck comes from finally being done with something that’s been ruining their confidence and peace for way too long.

Advertisement

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

You wake up on this Memorial Day Monday feeling completely different about somebody than you did even a week ago. You expected to still care, but there’s distance there now. You’re bored.

Advertisement

That emotional detachment becomes the lucky part of your day. You stop rereading old conversations and start paying attention to what’s actually happening around you now. Something new immediately starts pulling your attention in a much healthier direction almost immediately. Good for you.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s something on May 25 that finally gets canceled and your first reaction is relief. That tells you everything you need to know.

Once it’s gone, you end up spending time with people you actually enjoy or relaxing properly for once. The luck here comes from no longer forcing yourself into obligations you secretly outgrew. Say no.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You realize on Monday that somebody has been emotionally confusing on purpose. The good news is this actually helps you move on faster. You stop romanticizing this person’s mixed signals and stop trying to decode behavior that already gave you the answer.

And honestly your confidence comes back very fast after that. By the end of the day on May 25, you already feel emotionally lighter and actually happy again. Finally.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Monday you decide that you’re done apologizing for wanting more. Somebody says something that makes you realize how much you’ve been minimizing your own standards just to keep the peace. And suddenly you’re over it.

You stop trying to convince yourself that bare minimum effort is enough. Once you decide that, people start responding to you with way more respect. Stay in your power.

5. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a plan or idea on May 25 that you finally stop trying to rescue financially. As soon as you let it go, you feel smarter instead of disappointed because deep down you know this isn’t worth continuing.

Once you stop forcing it, space frees up for something much more aligned financially later this week. Get excited!

Advertisement

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

You’re going to hear something on May 25 that completely changes how you see a situation. It'll confirm what your intuition already knew. You’ll actually feel relieved though.

Now you can stop wondering if you imagined the weird energy and stop trying to make something fit into your life that clearly didn’t. That certainty becomes your good fortune on May 25 because once your mind is clear, your next move becomes incredibly obvious. Go for it.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.