Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For May 25 - 31 — A Rare Full Blue Moon Rises In Sagittarius

Weekly horoscopes are here for May 25 - 31, 2026, when a rare blue moon brings the positive energy each zodiac sign has been waiting for. The week begins with relaxing Libra Moon energy that sets the tone for the Full Moon in Sagittarius later in the week.

On the 27th, the Scorpio Moon brings a wave of intense emotions, but we are also rebuilding and discovering our potential thanks to the lessons about confidence and motivation that we learned while Mars was in Aries during April and the beginning of May. The Sagittarius Moon on the 31st closes the month with a joyous energy that fills us with optimism and hope.

Weekly horoscopes for May 25 - 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Relationships are no longer as stressful now that Mars is no longer in your sign, Aries. Clear up any misunderstandings on Monday while the Moon in Libra is aspecting communicative Mercury in Gemini. Reconciliation is also possible, and any issues you have had become easier to resolve.

On Thursday, the Moon in Scorpio shows you how to heal and understand any potent emotions that may surface during this time. The key is not to run away, but to find ways to face them.

A flame burns within during the Full Moon in Sagittarius on May 31, showing you all the things you have the power to create and accomplish while Saturn is in your sign for the next few years. Patience is important if you want to see your projects flourish.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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With the abundant Venusian energy this week, simplicity is key. You are on the path to getting to know yourself with Mars currently in your sign. Strategizing and thinking ahead is important to preserve the alliances needed in order to succeed in the professional or academic realm.

Once the Moon enters Scorpio on Thursday, it sheds light on your relationships and motivations. You're a lot more charismatic during this time, and with Mercury in Gemini, getting your point across comes a lot more naturally.

On May 31, the Full Moon in Sagittarius serves as a grounding energy. Spend time with the people you love in order to recharge.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Supportive energy surrounds you at the start of the week with the Moon in Libra encouraging you to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself. With the Sun in your sign, this is the perfect week for you to appreciate your talent and become your biggest cheerleader.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Scorpio is an excellent energy for regrouping and taking time to focus on yourself. This is also a fruitful time for editing and analyzing your projects. For those who need support, you get it with ease at the end of the week.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius sheds light on your relationship sector, encouraging transparency and being more compassionate with the people around you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cardinal energy at the beginning of the week shifts your focus toward your creative pursuits, connecting you with all the talent you hold.

This energy is best channeled at home, making you a lot more cognizant of the changes you want to make. Comfort is a theme for you this week, Cancer. With Venus in your sign, you are easily able to let your artistic side shine through.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius is a triumphant energy, showing you what you have accomplished in the last year. You've experienced a lot of growth with Jupiter in your sign, and Sunday is an excellent day to reflect on what you’ve created and what more you want to build.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Connect with friends and neighbors could be tied during the Libra Moon at the start of the week, Leo. Your leadership skills are shining through, especially in group settings, since Mercury in Gemini is helping others see your brilliance.

Your career or academic goals are themes of the Scorpio lunation starting on Thursday. Any changes you want to make are much more likely during this Mars in Taurus energy, as long as you are here to provide a helping hand. If you're a team player and show others support, your relationship dynamics with others begin to evolve.

As a fire sign, you'll really enjoy the Full Moon in Sagittarius on May 31 since it encourages you to elevate and connect with your power.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You want to see an improvement in your finances, Virgo, and the Moon in Libra at the start of the week has you questioning your value system. Have you saved? Are you recklessly spending? Do you have a solid plan for the future? These are questions you're asking yourself during the first half of the week.

The Moon in Scorpio makes the end of the week a good time to analyze your philosophy. Mentors take center stage, or you may become a mentor for others.

The Full Moon on May 31 makes you more aware of the foundation you’ve built in the professional sector. If you’ve put in the work, you finally get to enjoy watching the fruits of your labor as you gain recognition for your hard work.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Love is a potent theme for you this week with the abundant Venusian energy. With Mars no longer in your relationship sector, the Moon in your sign at the start of the week feels nourishing and magnetic. Do something fun with a romantic partner. For those who are single, spend time with friends or focus on Venusian activities like going to a restaurant or exploring your artistry.

As the week goes on, the Scorpio Moon encourages you to discover the strength and power you hold. You are learning how to trust yourself with Saturn in opposition to your sign.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius is an expansive period for your career. Your dreams feel stronger and brighter as you are driven to make them a reality after this weekend.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Your sense of self-worth is under the microscope during this Gemini season. What have you given up to be where you are? Where do you see yourself in the future?

Since the week begins with the Moon in Libra, it's a good time to pour a lot of your attention into an ongoing project. Prepare to experience new ideas with Venus in the zodiac sign of Cancer making you a lot more expressive and confident. Venus is bringing new inspiration and connecting with your imaginative side.

Thursday's Moon in your sign is a renaissance for you, showing others what you are made of and making you more comfortable in the spotlight. Just don’t be too impulsive with Mars in opposition to your sign.

Sunday's Full Moon in Sagittarius teaches you about the knowledge you want to attain, including the work you’re willing to put into it and the skills you want to polish for the future.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The Libra Moon that starts the week off is a calming force that has you centered on Venusian topics like love and beauty, especially with Mars now in the sign of Venus-ruled Taurus.

For those in a relationship, your partner is a priority this week. Venus in Cancer is imploring you to bring balance to your relationship and explore the world around you with the one you love.

On Thursday, the Moon in Scorpio encourages you to go at a slower pace and to focus on protecting your boundaries. Rest is a goal for you at the end of the week as we prepare for the weekend's Full Moon.

If you’ve been doubting yourself, the Full Moon in your sign on Sunday reveals a plethora of wonderful things that make it easy to take pride in yourself. Don’t doubt yourself and allow yourself to shine.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Now that Mars is in a new sign, you are seeing things a lot more clearly, Sagittarius. While Mars in Aries may have felt heavy and challenging, Mars in Taurus provides you with grounding and structure while also enabling you to be more connected with your love story.

At the start of the week, the Moon in Libra shows you a lot about love, including the impact it’s had on you as well as what you want in relationships moving forward. An existing love story could intensify while an old flame begins to lose intensity.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio on Thursday, surround yourself with people you respect. It's an excellent few days to bounce ideas with those you trust.

You are reminded to pour love and dedication into your connections when the Full Moon rises in Sagittarius on Sunday. For those in a relationship, a fresh start with your partner awaits.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Diving into new learning experiences is motivating for you this week, Aquarius. Mercury in Gemini is bringing you a new vision and shifting your mindset, and the Moon in Libra helps you pick up the pieces when it comes to a project you may have ignored.

Academic pursuits feel enthralling right now. Dedicate energy to personal projects or school work once the Moon is in Scorpio on Thursday, which makes it easier for you to upgrade your daily routines and to apply this to your professional sector.

During the impactful Full Moon in Sagittarius on May 31, prepare to take on new leadership roles. Since this is a lunation that is linked to confidence, you are being shown that you must wear your crown with pride and take the lead.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Establishing your foundation is your theme this week, Pisces. With the Libra Moon starting things off and making it easier to understand what you are seeking for your future, family is a big motivator and inspiration at this time.

While Saturn in Aries is testing your foundation, you are already a step ahead thanks to all of the understanding you acquired while Saturn was in your sign. As a water sign, you'll feel more aligned when the Moon is in Scorpio starting on Thursday. Travel and new creative pursuits (or simply reading a good book at home) are part of this energy.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius is a period of self-discovery. With Mercury in Gemini, your ideas flow seamlessly. Expect to see some more support come through during this time. The Moon in this position is also pushing you to be a leader, which means that working with others is a wonderful way to have a breakthrough in the professional or academic sectors.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.