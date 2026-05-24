4 Zodiac Signs Naturally Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, May 25

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 25, 2026. There's a lot of air sign energy in the sky on Monday, keeping their minds open and receptive.

The Sun is in thought-provoking Gemini, and the Moon is in sensitive Libra. Together, they enhance your perception of what is out there for you to take advantage of. Instead of being emotionally attached to an outcome, these astrological signs are trusting the universe to deliver what they believe in their hearts is meant for them.

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1. Libra

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Libra, one thing that's for sure about you is that you know how to be loving and kind toward others, up to a point. When someone crosses a line, you have no problems pulling back your emotional energy. It teaches them a lesson of respect, and for you, it reminds you of your power.

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On May 25, you are pulling back your power. It's the source of all things that you manifest, and you want to be smart. With the Sun in your sector of learning, you attract an abundance of opportunity. With the Moon in your sign, you're just lucky because you know what's best for you and refuse to compromise.

2. Gemini

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You aren't one to hold on to any expected outcome, but on May 25, love comes into view. You're luckier than usual in romance right now because the Moon in Libra stokes your heart in ways that you adore. But that's not what you desire when it comes to abundance.

You want to be seen for who you are, which is an individual with a beautifully strong mind. The way to your heart isn't through looks. It's in how someone can make you think. You are chatty and open to exploring fresh ideas. You want to grow as a person, and when you are in the right company, bingo! You score.

3. Aries

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When it comes to attracting abundance, luck, or whatever it is you want, you want it yesterday. With the Sun in Gemini, in your communication sector, you're eager to manifest your desires. On May 25, you feel most powerful when you're around the right people.

The Moon in Libra highlights your partnerships sector, allowing you to feel embraced and cared for in so many ways. You're not just looking for hollow promises or words. No way. You want to speak and see what you asked for come into reality, and you want the people in your life to want only what you desire for yourself.

4. Sagittarius

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On May 25, the Sun in Gemini reminds you that life is too short not to have someone you care about by your side. The Moon in Libra reminds you that friendship ought to be at the center of all relationships. You want someone who is a friend, and this could even be a platonic union. You're lucky if you can find both.

Today, you search high and low, Sagittarius. What you find is so beautiful that it touches your heart in so many ways. You find peace of mind in another human with a connection built to last. Therefore, you feel incredibly rich.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.