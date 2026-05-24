3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success Starting On May 25, 2026

Starting on May 25, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The Moon enters Libra and we get a powerful boost of good fortune.

Monday's energy shows us that while all things are in motion, there is also a sense of balance. There is no chaos taking place during this day, and this kind of poise leads to smart decision-making, particularly when it comes to money. One good move leads to a financial choice that, in the long run, becomes a memorable moment in our lives. Financial security is on the way!

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

When things start to fall into place for you, Taurus, it feels like a dream come true. You kinda-sorta knew it would happen, but on this May 25, it's flowing like magic, and you're so appreciative of it all.

Advertisement

Money has never really been a problem for you, and so much of that is because you believe no obstacles are separating you from it. Truly, during this lunar transit, that's the case. When the Moon moves out of Virgo and into Libra, any possible obstacles dissolve, allowing you to attract great wealth and abundance.

You feel like what you receive on this day is the key to your financial success going forward. You know that what you have at this moment is going to grow into more and more. Keep up the good work, because it's paying off.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been organized and on top of all things financial, Virgo. You stuck to your budget and avoided frivolous spending. This is exactly what allows you to attract financial success on Monday. The Moon is moving out of your sign and into Libra, and all your hard work is now paying off.

You aren't totally fond of being the one in the household who minds the money stuff. Yet, in doing so, you're able to see that you actually did the right thing and that something great is about to come of it.

You receive good news during this lunar transit on May 25. It seems that the number in your bank account just went up. While you were expecting a little boost, it's more money than you anticipated. Nicely done!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Things are aligning for you, Capricorn. While it starts up there in the stars, it plays out down here on Earth and has you feeling extraordinarily positive about the outcome.

On Monday, the universe gives you a financial boost, and you couldn't be more grateful. You know just what to do with it, as you are very savvy when it comes to money and finances.

Advertisement

You feel more confident after May 25, because it's clear that your money sense is spot on. You know how to handle your financial affairs, and you set an example for others. When the Moon moves out of Virgo and into Libra, financial success is yours, and you deserve it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.