4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Gift From The Universe On May 25, 2026

On May 25, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful gift from the universe. When the Moon aligns with Neptune, we trust what we feel, and not only that, but we go with it.

This day is all about trusting our intuition. These four astrological signs may even see our inner vision as a gift from the universe. We're picking up signs in our dreams, and we have a keen awareness that helps us make great decisions right now. We trust in ourselves, and that serves us well.

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1. Pisces

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Your intuition is always strong, Pisces, yet on this day, it's heightened even more. This really works for you. If you find yourself at a loss for what to do, check inwards, as the answers are there.

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When the Moon aligns with Neptune, you feel as if trusting your gut instinct is almost a gift from the universe. Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, is your ruling planet, and it has your back on Monday. You're so right on the money during this day, it's truly amazing.

This kind of insight has you feeling confident and as if this is where you've always been meant to be. You're trusting yourself and feeling good about every move you make.

2. Leo

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This day brings you a creative awakening, Leo, and it's the kind that you always knew you had in you. Being able to express yourself feels like a dream come true.

When the Moon aligns with Neptune, your dreams tell you things, and oddly enough, what you pick up on has real meaning. It's not just you imagining things. It's you making things happen.

All of it takes place because you trust that you're right. You feel guided by the stars on Monday. Let the creativity flow!

3. Libra

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The gift of intuition comes to you in a very strong way when the Moon aligns with Neptune. This helps you understand something having to do with love and romance, Libra.

This is a very lucky day for you, as you're able to pick up on your partner's feelings to such a degree that you are now speaking their language. That hasn't always been the case for you and your person.

Just a small show of understanding helps so much on Monday that you want to trust that gut feeling for the rest of your life. You're showing your loved one a side of you now that makes you all the more lovable.

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4. Scorpio

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On this very day, a truth is uncovered, Scorpio, and in a way, it's about to set you free. Knowing the truth always helps, and in this case, it brings you immense happiness.

So much of this is brought about because you trust your gut. When the Moon aligns with Neptune on Monday, the feeling is magnified to such a degree that you feel confident enough to move on the truth that you discover.

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There's no fear here, nor is there apprehension. The universe gifts you with self-trust. You've got the right idea now, Scorpio!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.