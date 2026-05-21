3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success During The Week Of May 25 - 31, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from May 25 to 31, 2026, because this week, they're willing to take a risk to actually have everything they've ever wanted.

The North Node in Pisces is active in the days ahead as it aligns with the Gemini Sun on Tuesday, May 26. This energy infuses your life with new possibilities and creative ways of approaching your money. You may feel a surge of confidence or excitement, which helps you take advantage of the rare Blue Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, May 31. The Blue Moon is the second Full Moon this month, making it a powerful opportunity for a financial reset and realigning yourself with your financial destiny.

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These astrological signs choose differently this week and embrace the financial freedom they deserve. This week proves that no matter how far you drift away from the path meant for you, it’s always possible to get back on track.

1. Aquarius

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Start pursuing your dreams, Aquarius. The North Node in Pisces aligns with the Gemini Sun on May 26, increasing your abundance and overall zest for life. This energy reawakens your desire to live fully. You're done talking yourself into a path that is strictly financially beneficial if it takes away from everything else that is meaningful to you. The truth is that you never had to choose between financial stability and a life you love.

This week, let yourself start pursuing your dreams and what calls to your heart. Reinvest yourself in your passions and hobbies. Don’t be afraid to take a risk or start your own business. The wealth that you are meant to achieve doesn’t include selling your soul for a paycheck, but making the most of the life that you are given. Follow your joy.

2. Taurus

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Be flexible this week, Taurus. As an earth sign, you have many great qualities, but flexibility isn’t always one of them. However, as asteroid Ceres moves into Gemini on Thursday, that is precisely what you’re encouraged to become. Be flexible with the opportunities that arise and how you make money. This doesn’t mean to toss your plans out the window, but be sure that you don't shut down the path that is destined for you.

Allow yourself to trust in your financial security. Being flexible doesn’t mean that you risk the wealth you’ve already attained, but it does help you achieve even more. Realize that your finances are able to shift to meet your growing needs. Focus on expanding your streams of income and what you’re actually doing with your money as well. Your financial stability should help you care for yourself and those who mean the most to you.

3. Scorpio

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The Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises on May 31, bringing an incredible opportunity to realign yourself with your fate. This is the second Full Moon of May, and the other was in your zodiac sign on the first of the month. This rare Full Moon is helping you shift your financial plans so that you can step into an era of abundance.

Allow yourself to believe in what is meant for you. Don’t be afraid to say yes to that job offer, even if it means considering relocating. Honor your worth and how that brings new possibilities to your own life. You no longer have to struggle, but first you must choose the path that has always been meant for you.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.