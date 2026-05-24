Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for May 25 - 31, 2026. Though there's a somewhat difficult start to the week with Mars’ square to Pluto, which is prone toward arguments and volatility, things improve greatly as the week goes on. If any issues come up, it gets easier to address them when the Sun trines Pluto on May 26 because this energy is good for deep and honest communication. Things take a turn for the better after the Full Moon on May 31 since Sagittarius is typically a positive and uplifting energy that helps you see certain things in a new light.

Weekly love horoscopes for May 25 - 31, 2026:

Aries

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Avoid drama and dramatic undertones this week if things don’t go exactly as you want them to, especially during the first part of the week. You are a passionate person, Aries, so don’t let past issues or baggage create an unstable relationship.

Save heartfelt conversations for Tuesday. The Full Moon on Sunday is a great time to plan a trip!

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Taurus

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Mars is in your sign, Taurus, and it clashes with Pluto at the start of the week. This could bring up intense power struggles or control issues. If anything of the like comes to the forefront this week, be very careful about how you navigate this energy.

The Full Moon brings up feelings and how you feel in a current relationship over the weekend, which helps you sort things out..

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Gemini

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Don’t let past issues reignite at the start of the week, Gemini, because that could slow down your relationship (if you are in one). Tuesday marks a decisive moment in a relationship.

Over the weekend, the Full Moon shines a light on your partnership if you have one. If you're single, you may make more of an effort to connect with someone this weekend.

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Cancer

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You're a pretty emotional person, Cancer, but as the week begins, you may be experiencing some deep emotions around intimate relationships that make you uncomfortable.

Luckily, having Venus and Jupiter in your sign will help. But on Thursday, you may feel some distance. If this is the case, don’t jump to conclusions. This will pass.

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Leo

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Pluto clashes with Mars from your seventh house of partners as the week begins, so it is important to be aware of others' energy. You're better off not jumping to conclusions or making any assumptions this week. Stay away from control issues if you want to avoid drama.

Don't worry, Leo. Since the Full Moon on May 31 falls in your fifth house of love, the weekend is an ideal time to spend with someone special.

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Virgo

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This week offers a chance for more grounded communication, Virgo, especially on Tuesday.

On May 31, the Full Moon in Sagittarius brings about changes in a family or home-related situation. This is a time to look at things from a new perspective or a different angle.

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Libra

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You may experience tension in an intimate relationship as the week begins, Libra. But if this is the case, the good news is that there is every possibility of resolving any conflict on Tuesday.

The Full Moon on May 31 is all about communication. This energy brings about some much-needed positive changes in your love life.

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Scorpio

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If any problems pop up in a relationship this week, Scorpio, it's most likely to happen on Monday as Mars clashes with Pluto in your seventh house of relationships.

Stay away from trying to control a situation or becoming angry and suspicious. The Full Moon makes Sunday a big moment of decision in terms of what you truly value.

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Sagittarius

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Venus and Jupiter in Cancer are causing you to desire a more emotionally committed and sound relationship, Sagittarius. Don’t let insecurities take over on Thursday and derail the progress you have made.

The Full Moon rises in your sign on Sunday, which serves as an empowering reset moment that points you in a new direction.

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Capricorn

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Tuesday marks a turning point in a relationship, Capricorn. This can go either way, so remember that authenticity can only be a positive approach and gives you a chance of turning things in a good direction.

On Thursday, another issue that could leave you feeling cold, but don’t take this too seriously. Let a few days pass before making any decision.

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Aquarius

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Pluto is retrograde in your first house of self, Aquarius. On Monday, it clashes with Mars, which usually represents issues on the home front, especially if you share a home with someone.

If anything comes up, you don't have to sit with it for too long. Tuesday is a good day for resolution if there is an issue.

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Pisces

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This is an emotionally charged week for you, Pisces. The thing you need most this week is balance. Don’t let past relationships or old issues disrupt your thinking.

Luckily, you should be able to get through this week with no real emotional damage with lucky planets Venus and Jupiter both in your fifth house of love.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.