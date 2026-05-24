Gemini Season Brings The Changes 4 Zodiac Signs Have Been Hoping For Between Now & June 20, 2026

Gemini season is bringing the changes four zodiac signs have been hoping for. Between now and June 20, 2026, these signs are basically the "main characters," a professional astrologer explained.

After experiencing setbacks and pitfalls, you'll be happy to know all of this is changing for the better. Since "Gemini’s energy is intelligent, optimistic, observant, and adaptable," according to CafeAstrology, during this astrological season, "we’re quick-witted, cheerful, engaging, and we easily adapt, observe, and listen." Though "we are all impacted by these energies" over the next few weeks, an astrologer named May explained in a video, the following signs definitely have luck on their side.

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1. Gemini

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With Uranus, the planet of transformation, in your sign during your own astrological season, Gemini, it's no surprise that you're experiencing big changes over the next few weeks. The best part is "this is a money month for you," according to May, who said you can expect "something major in terms of finances is coming forward in your life.”

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With the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on June 9, which is one of the luckiest days of the year, happening in your money house, now is the time to know your self-worth and raise those prices. You’ll be blessed with abundance once you put yourself first.

2. Cancer

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There's only one zodiac sign luckier than Gemini during this astrological season, Cancer, and that's you. According to May, this is because you have the two luckiest planets, Venus and Jupiter, both in your sign right now.

According to May, "this is a pretty nostalgic energy,” so the biggest changes you experience over the next few weeks have to do with healing from your past as you slowly begin to feel less weighed down. However, with Venus and Jupiter involved, "the two planets that bring us the most reward," May said, you can rest assured knowing it's all for the best.

3. Sagittarius

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If you've been feeling weighed down lately, expect that to change during this Gemini season because there's a rare blue Full Moon in your sign on May 31 that "is going to free you from something,” May said. From gaining recognition to experiencing financial abundance, Venus and Jupiter in your eighth house are blessing you like never before.

This is "a psychological transformation," May explained, which includes "the gift of learning how to receive is all coming forward in your life.” This is why it’s important to lock in now more than you’ve ever had before. If you truly want to make the most of this positive energy, now is the time to put in the work, Sagittarius.

4. Leo

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This is a big month for you, Leo, and it all starts when Venus enters your sign on June 13. This not only "boosts you up financially," May explained, but "physically, you might change something up about your physical appearance.”

That being said, Venus will also be making an opposition to Pluto, which means you’ll be finding both your power and confidence when it comes to romantic relationships. Breaking free from patterns that don’t serve you, expect life to intensify as you level up.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.