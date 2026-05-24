Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 25, 2026

On May 25, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. Finding love is on our minds, and when the Moon trines Pluto, the odds are stacked against us. Yet, that only means that when love finally reaches us, it's going to be real.

It seems like every word that comes out of our mouths on Monday is misunderstood. Oh boy! However, for these astrological signs, reading between the lines opens the door to true love. So, the love we attract comes in the form of people who get the joke and don't take everything that seriously. Those are the people for us, and deep love arrives when we realize it.

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1. Gemini

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It would be nice to end up with a partner who feels similarly to you, Gemini. That's not to say you're looking for a clone of yourself or someone who agrees with everything you say. But, someone who gets your humor wouldn't be all that bad, would it?

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Even though the cards may seem stacked against you with this wild and crazy transit, your personal kind of magic seems to cut through the misunderstandings. It's not easy, but it gets you to the right person, and truly, that's all you want.

You aren't here to waste your time on love that shows no promise. You want a deep and lasting romance. Get ready to experience the real deal, because on Monday, it's here.

2. Pisces

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If there's one thing you hesitate to show when you're first connecting with someone, it's vulnerability. In a way, during this transit, you're probably doing yourself a favor by being that way, Pisces.

If you happen to go on a first date on Monday, know that the May 25 energy is here to cut to the chase. You don't want to waste your time, and neither do they. When the Moon trines Pluto, that's not even an option.

That's why there's a surprising amount of success that takes place today. You both speak your truth, and you both find this to be incredibly refreshing. Although vulnerability is scary, deep love can only grow when you're honest.

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3. Libra

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While you pride yourself on being able to deliver the perfect one-liner when first meeting a new person, especially a love interest, you're struggling on this day. The Moon trines Pluto, and this chaotic transit does its best to fumble your efforts.

Although it's annoying, it's actually a good thing for you and the person you are with. On Monday, you both cut through the nonsense and get right to the point. Communication is effective and balanced on this day, and you feel good about it all.

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This is how you're able to draw to yourself the finest person you have ever met. Your ability to be funny and authentic shows this other person that deep love is truly possible. You deserve the romance of your dreams, and you are going to get it, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.