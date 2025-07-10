The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 11, 2025

Our daily tarot horoscopes are here for July 11, 2025. On Friday the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, bringing luck and incredibly wise energy into our day. Aquarius relates to the Star tarot card, which symbolizes an outpouring of ideas and thoughts that come from within, and never running out of them.

If you ever felt like you had to safeguard your dreams out of fear that someone else might steal them, welcome to a period of abundant energy. You gain freedom over the next two days as you explore how to share what you know (without sounding arrogant) and find out that the more you do, the more you have. Now, let's see what this means for each zodiac sign's tarot card reading starting on July 11.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily tarot horoscope are here for Friday, July 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

Aries, when was the last time you went to a party? Today's tarot card, the Three of Cups, reveals the possibility of a social gathering that you are invited to attend by a friend. If possible, don't decline.

You may enjoy being around people you love and making new friends. Social events can open the door to new meetings, and if you're single, the chance to meet someone new.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Pentacles

Taurus, it all comes together in due time. Today's tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, is a sign of wealth and prestige.

You will receive a payment, or perhaps a sign that your investment of time in children, loved ones, and your work will be profitable to you. You have wondered if what you are doing will work out, and now you see that it does.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool, reversed

Gemini, before you do something, do you think it over carefully or go with the flow? Today's Fool tarot card serves as a warning, reminding you that rushing ahead without planning is a mistake.

You may miss potential problems, and your optimism could lead you astray. It's essential to ask thoughtful questions, especially when embarking on a new endeavor. Let that natural curious nature protect you and keep you aware.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Magician

Cancer, you are an emotional being, but there's a strong-willed side of you that keeps you firm and resolved when you know what needs to be done is the right thing to do.

Today's help comes to you from your instincts. So, be sure to listen to your intuition when it tells you something about a person or a situation.

Your emotions may be unsure, but that stillness you feel in your body is a powerful guide. Listen to it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups

Why do you suppose you were born with such deeply intuitive energy, Leo? It's intended to help others. The Queen of Cups is a tarot card that symbolizes the depth of this part of your nature, which is nearly spiritual.

So, when you feel like you need to offer someone advice or sense that a situation could use your help, follow that inclination. You never know the exact reason why you feel a certain way, but that's how the universe works. It's mysterious!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Tower, reversed

Virgo, the Tower tarot card, when reversed, can symbolize a variety of things, including mishaps and sudden losses, but it can also represent hidden health issues.

Today, if you have felt like something needs to be checked out, don't wait to schedule your health checkup. Sometimes the best thing you can hear is that your worries are for nothing, but you won't know if you don't go and try to find out.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Hermit

Libra, today's gift from the tarot is the permission to dig into your ideas and thoughts. The Hermit is a symbol of deep introspective activities. Do things that help you to clear your mind and process your thoughts and ideas.

Write in a journal or engage in an art and craft activity. If you enjoy talking to someone while creating art, consider exploring other modalities, such as art therapy.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Swords

Scorpio, hard times do something to you, and it not only helps you to grow as a person, but it also creates a desire to help others.

The Ten of Swords marks a pivotal point in your life where a hardship comes to an end, and you find a way to transform ashes into something beautiful. You use what you went through to grow and develop into a better person.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Wands

Whether you envisioned yourself as a leader or not, the King of Wands lets you know that today, you may be pushed into a role that causes you to rise above the crowd and take a leadership role. Things that you say and do make a lot of sense to the people around you.

You have a keen sense of logic when it comes to resolving problems. It's natural and easy for people to trust you, which makes you impactful in a significant way.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Pentacles

Capricorn, it breaks your heart to see people suffer financially or to have preventable pain. As a result of this intense sense of empathy and compassion for others, the Five of Pentacles indicates you are taking action to help make the world a better place.

You can volunteer or share information on how others can help to promote and foster awareness. You know what it feels like to have no help at times, and it's this understanding that makes your support so meaningful.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, you may have to wait for what you want, and if you are hoping for a new beginning, it may take longer than you had initially anticipated. There are several reasons why something you desire may take longer than usual.

It's possible that the timing isn't right or that the resources aren't available right now, but they will be better in the future.

Don't let a delay cause you to feel despair. Instead, see waiting as a form of opportunity. You may find that it helps you to appreciate the opportunity more.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Swords, reversed

It all starts with a decision, Pisces. You change the course of your life by one moment that alters how things go from here.

You may decide to approach your relationship or spending differently, or consider how you allocate your money. There are lots of microchoices that add up to significant benefits, and today your conscientiousness pays off.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.