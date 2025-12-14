The Daily Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Monday, December 15

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here for December 15, 2025 during the entry of Mars into Capricorn. Mars in Capricorn brings new energy into Monday. It's time to focus on work and to establish a future for yourself and others, particularly in social situations.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Hierophant, associated with Taurus and Venus, and its meaning suggests a reluctance to change the structures in place. You may hesitate to change anything that seems to work right now. There's a desire to embrace old routines, however, Mars can help you navigate the haze, especially if you want to advocate for what you want.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, December 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Swords, Reversed



Unfortunately, part of putting yourself out there is subjecting yourself to others' opinions, Aries. But it is worth it. Monday's one-card tarot horoscope for you is the Seven of Swords, reversed. It warns you against deceit, including with yourself.



For example, it might be the unwarranted advice of people who aren’t doing what you are. Or it could be impostor syndrome trying to hold you back, because you buy into their words.

The Seven of Swords, reversed, reminds you to hold on to truth and encouragement. Remember, you felt called to do this because you are capable. Every single negative or challenge is evidence that you are doing something worthwhile.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Sun



Feeling good doesn’t have to come accidentally, Taurus. There are things that you know foster an upward spiral and build you up. It might be starting your day without your phone, prioritizing quality time with people in your life, or listening to good music.



Your intentional choices and habits hold immense power, so utilize them. Be proactive to protect your peace, guard your mind, and do the things that lead to success. The Sun tarot card in your Monday tarotscope means that success and happiness are upon you, and it tells you to do your part to make that a reality.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star



The Star tarot card symbolizes renewal and restoration, Gemini. After a long, troubling, hard period, the first sign of light shines. Your spirit might finally start to feel lighter and your perspective can change. Thinking through a lens of despair is being replaced with one of hope.



Move with this sense of inspiration. Do things that spark joy in you on Monday, and help you craft a vision for the future. This tarot card also serves as a reminder of the people who feel renewed simply by being in your presence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Swords



The Nine of Swords suggests you might be facing some inner demons right now, Cancer. It might be a negative thought loop, a sense of isolation, sleepless nights, a growing anxiety or even guilt.



Cancer, seek out strength from the people around you. Sometimes, just letting someone in and talking about a matter is all you need. Getting something out of your head on Monday, verbalizing it and allowing it to be real can be very helpful for your freedom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Temperance, reversed



Temperance is the card of balance, Leo. In the reversed position, it signifies a lack of it. Something in your life might be excessive right now, and it’s affecting the overall balance.



Once you address what it is on Monday, you find that peace flows in. You may not even have realized how this mindset was impacting you and causing stress.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Wands



The Four of Wands appearing during your daily tarot horoscope means this is a time worthy of celebration, Virgo. You have just accomplished something or have come out of a chapter that demanded a lot of you.



On Monday, you know your potential, and with that, set high standards for yourself. But make sure you realize: who you are now is worthy of love.

You are enough, and you’re allowed to honor where you are currently in the journey. While you are continuing to build, don’t lose the beauty of who you are today, here and now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Wands, reversed



You are so scared of doing something wrong, Libra, but the real danger right now is doing nothing at all. The Seven of Wands, reversed, tells you not to be so scared of regret on Monday that you never act at all.



You may always feel pressured to make the perfect choice. But honestly, all you have to do is act with the knowledge you currently have and trust in yourself enough to deal with the results.

It may be helpful to remember that choices don’t have to be definite; you are allowed to act, gather information from the experience, and pivot if needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Wands



The Eight of Wands is a card of swiftness, Scorpio. It means, if you have your eye on something, don’t be afraid to reach out and grab it while you have the opportunity.



Sometimes, your intuition tells you all you need to know, and you already know what it is you want. This card symbolizes the potential to make significant advances only if you dare to act.

So, do it on Monday, Scorpio. If you have a dream on your mind or an act you want to take, know what you are waiting for.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Swords



Your daily tarot horoscope is the Five of Swords, suggesting you are walking through some relational conflict, Sagittarius. It is uncomfortable, but it is vital to address the conflict while it is still fresh.



This can prevent something minor from growing into greater hostility or tension. Address the root of the problem on Monday, whether it was a misunderstanding, a communication issue, or something else. Remember, in a relationship the most important thing isn’t pride, it's returning to harmony.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance

Temperance points to emotional recalibration, Capricorn, a meaningful return to balance after something has felt slightly off. You may notice yourself feeling calmer about a situation that recently stirred impatience or doubt. This card suggests you’re learning how to respond instead of react, especially in conversations or decisions that require patience and maturity.

Rather than forcing an outcome, Monday asks you to blend logic with intuition and give things just enough time to settle. Compromise, timing, and restraint are your strengths right now. When you meet a situation with steadiness instead of urgency, you create a solution that actually lasts and you’ll feel the relief of knowing you handled it with wisdom instead of pressure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Swords



If you care for someone, let your love show through actions, Aquarius. Words are meaningful, but it is the tangible ways you show up that can speak the loudest.



Let Monday's tarot horoscope also be a reminder about how you deserve to be loved, too. People in your life shouldn’t just speak goodness, but act in a way that confirms it. They should align with each other.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Wheel of Fortune



Things are turning up for you, Pisces. When you thought something was going one way, the Wheel of Fortune signifies possible sudden change, and for the better.



Let Monday's tarot card serve as a reminder that blessings that you don’t even know about are on their way. Instead of expecting negativity, get excited. The universe has things that are sent to your address that you aren’t even aware of yet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.