4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On December 15, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on December 15, 2025, and Oh, what an exciting day we have. Monday's astrological energy is here to help us unlock some of the mysteries that we've been curious about so that we may begin anew in our lives.

On Monday, these astrological signs receive a sign from the universe showing what our next moves need to be. Being that this is the end of the year, that's a good thing, indeed. Knowing what we're taking with us into the new year is important, but even more important is knowing what we must leave behind. Out with the old and in with the new!

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you receive a sign from the universe that helps you reconnect with desires or projects you’ve set aside. Something that once felt out of reach before now feels accessible, and you can't help but think that perhaps this is the time to take a second look at it.

Advertisement

December 15 brings insight or guidance that feels natural rather than contrived. You begin to trust your intuition again and recognize what you truly value. It seems you had to go through what you went through to get to this place, Taurus, and Monday offers the space to act from your gut. The universe encourages you to embrace this new kind of thinking, Taurus, and to take steps that feel right — and only you know what 'right' is.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, your sign from the universe today softens any pressure you may have been feeling as of late. Instead of needing to prove your strength, you find yourself ready and steady in presence and in honesty.

On December 15, a moment of recognition shows you where to release control and trust yourself more fully. Clarity returns naturally and feels like a true blessing. The universe guides you to reclaim your energy and confidence, which stays with you into the next year. Starting on Monday, you feel empowered to move forward with less effort and more ease, Leo.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, Monday's astrological energy clears confusion and emotional noise from your life in a way that has you feeling free from your own self-judgment. You notice where your energy has been scattered and you're now able to see what to do to reorganize things.

December 15 delivers small but meaningful insights from the universe. Today, the little things hold the most insight. The universe supports you in making choices that honor your well-being. This also means that it's a good day for you to push forward and go for your dreams. You can take this power with you, Virgo. It's yours.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, Monday's astrological energy electrifies your intuitive gifts and helps you see the opportunities that are not obvious on the surface. There may be pressure on you today, but you're not reacting to it. You are a solo player here.

On December 15, a quiet realization lets you know that this is, indeed, the way to go. It works with your sense of independence and inspires you to remain free. You are the one who chooses how you continue to live your life. The universe encourages you to step forward with courage and clarity. A more aligned, hopeful path begins to emerge on Monday, Sagittarius. You've always done it your way, and will continue to do so for many years to come.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.