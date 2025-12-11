Scorpio’s 2026 Tarot Horoscope Is Here: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings

The Scorpio 2026 tarot horoscope reveals a year of powerful breakthroughs. Scorpio's tarot card of the year is The Devil, reversed, which is about letting go of restrictive patterns, especially habits that undermine your success. In 2026, you're ready to step away from vices, negative relationships or unmet expectations that hurt you in the past. This year is dedicated to restoring your personal autonomy and agency. You are ready to express and cultivate a higher version of yourself.

Your ruling planet, Pluto, is in Aquarius all year, and retrogrades only once from May 6 to October 11. Pluto helps you to establish and grow new friendships, and during its retrograde, you'll evaluate what impact they are making in your life, helping you refine your social circle. Pluto harmonizes with Lilith in January, giving you a chance to confront and heal your shadow side. In 2026, you want to get to know yourself well so you can be authentic with others.

The Sun enters your sign from October 23 to November 22. During this solar season, Venus and Mercury travel through your zodiac sign, bringing up issues in love and relationships since Venus will be retrograde in your sign and conjunct with the Sun before returning to Libra. You may experience a setback in love or a desire to evaluate a relationship critically. Mercury retrograde starts in Scorpio on October 24, prompting reflection and conversations with a former partner. Be careful not to leap into anything risky when it comes to love during your birth month.

The Scorpio Full Moon arrives on May 1, and the New Moon on November 8. During this timeframe, you can reinvent yourself.

Scorpio's 2026 tarot horoscope:

January 2026: Queen of Cups, reversed

January themes: boundaries and self-honesty

Scorpio, the month of January begins with a need to regulate and redefine how you respond to others. The Queen of Cups, reversed tarot card, is about emotional intelligence, but you will also have Pluto, your ruling planet, speaking to Lilith, the ruler of your dark side.

Anticipate learning something about yourself that you aren't too proud of, but don't pretend it doesn't exist. Instead, explore and learn to understand yourself better. Old insecurities will surface as well, but this is also part of your release from outdated emotional patterns, which you're ready for.

You're learning to separate intuition from emotional overwhelm. Grounding practices will be helpful this month. Limit reactive communication, such as sending long texts or leaving heated voicemails.

Give yourself space to feel but not act impulsively. By the end of the month, you'll have emotional discipline you didn't start the year with, and you'll feel mentally clear when it comes to relationships in the future.

February 2026: Page of Swords, reversed

February themes: mental clarity and improved communication

Your monthly tarot card for February is the Page of Swords, reversed, and it's about communication breakdowns. Work on improving your communication skills, ranging from using AI to how you text, write and public speak. Protect your information by implementing enhanced communication features on your apps, cell phones, and computers.

Be careful when making plans this month, because a lack of detail can hinder or derail them. You don't want to move too quickly when scheduling a trip. Slower is better. Double-check everything.

This month also encourages focusing on facts. Don't speculate; instead, ask questions and seek clarity in everything. As Pluto remains direct (and no longer in sextile to Lilith), your ability to refine communication improves and becomes a strength.

March 2026: King of Wands, reversed

March themes: developing leadership skills and avoiding burnout

The King of Wands reversed tarot card represents a controlling person, Scorpio. In March, you or someone you work with could become slightly more power hungry than is helpful.

This month, develop and cultivate positive leadership skills, and when you feel pushed to compete for more pay or visibility, try to avoid burning out for the sake of a goal. Overextending yourself can lead to feeling tired and unsatisfied with your work. Instead, focus on joy and the journey, not on outcomes.

April 2026: The Magician, reversed

April themes: rebuilding confidence and clearing away distractions

The Magician tarot card in reverse indicates blocked potential, Scorpio, and it's time to clear away the obstacles to your success. Pay attention to where your energy feels scattered, and where you're doing more than you need to.

Look at ways to barter and exchange services with someone you know for business purposes, and delegate tasks that you can pay someone to do for you. This is a month to align your goals and intentions with your dreams and to improve yourself. With Pluto direct in Aquarius, long-term focus strengthens your relationships and helps you to be efficient.

May 2026: Page of Pentacles, reversed

May themes: financial awareness and future planning

The Full Moon rises in your zodiac sign on May 1, Scorpio, allowing you to release old parts of yourself that are no longer needed and have been outgrown. The Page of Pentacles, reversed, is about mishandling of time caused by procrastination. It's time to reassess your plans and start to build the life you want to live.

Do a mini financial assessment this month, ranging from spending to saving habits. Refine your goals and accept feedback from others.

June 2026: The Fool, reversed

June themes: minimizing risks and exercising caution

The month of June is about exercising caution when you are presented with an opportunity. Your tarot card for June is the Fool, reversed, which is about lacking good judgment and making foolish decisions. You don't have to fall prey to either of these, but you'll want to evaluate your choices before making them, starting with the friendships you entertain.

Pluto is retrograde in Aquarius this month, so old patterns may emerge that involve control issues or even gossip. When this happens, slow down and evaluate your choices. This is the time to protect your future by making informed decisions. Look for ways to minimize risks and avoid problems before they happen.

July 2026: Eight of Wands

July themes: future growth and managing momentum

You're back in the driver's seat in July, Scorpio. Your monthly tarot card for July is the Eight of Wands, and life speeds up. You'll be very busy and have lots to accomplish.

The Eight of Wands is about productivity, so take action and don't delay what needs to be done. Where June asked for caution, July aims to push you forward toward your goal. This month, catch up on the work you had delayed earlier in the year.

August 2026: Strength, reversed

August themes: managing self-doubt and emotional regulation

Scorpio, you are more in tune with your emotions by this time of the year, which is perfect for your tarot card in August: Strength, reversed. You become aware of your vulnerabilities, which can make you feel frustrated. You may experience moments of self-doubt.

There can be times when you wonder if you're going to fail even when all signs signal future success. The Strength tarot in reverse is symbolic of temporary weakness, and with Pluto retrograde, it emphasizes addressing inner tension or insecurity. When necessary, set boundaries on your time and don't overextend yourself. Rebuild confidence by talking to encouraging friends or a therapist.

September 2026: Knight of Swords, reversed

September themes: mental rest and reevaluating your life goals

Scorpio, the month of September provides you with an opportunity to rest and redefine your life goals. Your tarot card for September is the Knight of Swords, reversed, and it's about restraint, especially if you feel impulsive.

You may have to remind yourself how much you've changed to avoid falling into old patterns. Be patient during delays this month and see them as an opportunity to rest and recalibrate your vision for the future. This month is about pausing and reevaluating to reduce stress. Mercury is about to go retrograde, so it's even more important to be reflective before speaking or making plans.

October 2026: Ten of Wands

October themes: managing responsibility and work increases

In October, the Ten of Wands implies taking on many responsibilities and feeling burdened. This month, you'll be working quite a bit and feel the weight of your commitments. Decision-making can feel foggy due to Mercury retrograde.

The Sun enters your zodiac sign, kicking off a new solar year on October 23. This is the month to let go of the old and embrace the new. You can treat this as an early New Year's resolution period to set new long-term goals.

November 2026: King of Cups

November themes: improved intuition

Scorpio, the month of November brings a New Moon in your sign, punctuating fresh starts. The King of Cups is about emotional stability, which is the perfect complement to your solar season. Your intuition strengthens, and you feel more in tune with your highest expression of self. Your sense of purpose is clear, and you are ready to take action.

November supports positive relationships and solid leadership skills. You make powerful decisions that reveal your balanced approach to life. You are much more self-assured than you were at the start of the year, and it is beginning to show in all areas of your life.

December 2026: Eight of Wands

December themes: emotional mastery and mental clarity

The Eight of Wands tarot card shows you're taking on many new responsibilities and closing out the year strong. This month, you know who you are and handle challenges with grace. You act quickly and assuredly.

You'll end the 2026 year on a high note with much more stability. You're ready to ring in a stable and decisive 2027.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.