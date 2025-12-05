Taurus 2026 Tarot Horoscope: Your Card Of The Year & Monthly Readings

Taurus's 2026 tarot horoscope reveals a year of improved relationships with emphasis on repair, rebuilding and patience. Your tarot card of the year is the Three of Swords, reversed, indicating a potential reconciliation with someone from the past.

At the start of the year, your ruling planet, Venus, is in Capricorn from January 1 to 17. Venus in Capricorn emphasizes building healthy relationships through hard work, effort, and sacrifice in love, with an impact on your public image. A long-term commitment to a person, cause or work-related project is part of your theme for the entire year, with some review in October when Venus retrograde begins.

Venus rules love, marriage, property, finances, beauty, and pleasure, and in 2026, it will retrograde once for 41 days in Scorpio, the zodiac sign where it is debilitated from October 3 to November 14. Since Venus Rx occurs only every 18 months, it is technically rare, and you can expect to experience dramatic energy. The pre-shadow period starts on August 31, so pay special attention to what's going on in your love life and also your work. It's best not to start a new relationship during the Venus pre-/post- and retrograde periods; instead, evaluate your desires and wants in love. Start new relationships or significant changes after the post-shadow period ends, which will be on December 15 in Scorpio.

Your solar season runs from April 20 - May 21. When the Sun enters your sign, set your goals for the remainder of 2026. Your New Moon cycle begins on May 16, making it much easier for you to make new changes. The Full Moon in your sign will happen on October 26, when Venus is retrograde.

Be careful not to do anything hastily. Use this year to explore the truth about what you want or need in life. Since Venus will end the year in Scorpio, explore themes related to intimacy and financial matters. Prepare to have any lingering control issues or expectations challenged to help you grow less dependent on outcomes.

2026 Taurus tarot horoscope

January 2026 tarot card for Taurus: The Sun

January themes: financial improvements, mindset change, positive relationships

In January, happiness and joy are a primary focus. The Sun tarot card is about positive outcomes, optimism, and a growing interest in pleasure, even during difficult times. You have to prioritize your happiness for you to feel it, and that means doing things differently than you did in 2025.

Last year, you were a workhorse, and now you will labor for pleasure. Even though Venus will start the year off in Capricorn, it enters Aquarius on January 17, making you want to detach from work and explore ways to have fun in your life. Apply the same skills you use to succeed in business to achieve emotional fulfillment. Create a bucket list and give yourself dates by which you hope to accomplish each item. What gets scheduled, gets done.

February 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups

February themes: family life improvements, peaceful communication, and making new friends

Taurus, the Ten of Cups is about a social circle that's welcoming, warm and mutually supportive. You will experience improvements in your home and family in February. Cultivate an environment that's made for play and innovation. Think of stability and seek it emotionally, but also be open to change; Venus in Aquarius gives you a mind that's open and receptive.

Once Venus enters Pisces on February 10, it's exalted in your sector of friendships. Expand your social circle or get to know the people that make your life better more intimately. Schedule date nights or social outings for enjoyment (not just for work). Focus on peace-making and positive communication. Prioritize time with people who make you feel good and avoid situations with individuals who disrespect you or cause drama.

Initially, it may feel awkward to set your sights on social activities for emotional benefit rather than on work. Still, this mindshift can be incredibly rewarding for you, beyond what you're used to. Align your commitments with your values.

March 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Swords

March themes: healthy boundary setting, picking better friends, practicing discretion

Taurus, the Seven of Swords is about acting with discretion and not saying too much before you've listened to what others have to say. In March, you learn that social situations and expanding your friendship circle come with a few risks: gossip, backbiting and the potential for slander. Exercising caution is essential. You will not want to divulge information until trust has been earned.

Venus will enter Aries on March 6, where it acts impulsively and can be argumentative. Where Venus in Pisces can hide the truth from plain sight, in Aries, it will seek it. Trust your instincts when you get a nudge to hold back or avoid a topic. You're learning how to balance your happiness with self-preservation and protection.

Your goal this year is to have fun, and the best way to do so is to avoid situations that leave you drained or feeling unappreciated. Being a good friend means knowing when to maintain strong and healthy boundaries. Don't be afraid to establish them in March when needed, since you may need to define or redefine what they are once Venus enters your sign on March 30.

April 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

April themes: improved self-image, redefining personal goals, and learning to make better decisions

Your tarot card for April is the Two of Wands, reversed, which is about being distracted, disorganized and losing sight of your goals. Taurus, you are easily sidetracked at this time, so you will need to review your life purpose, goals, and what you hope to accomplish in 2026.

In April, your ruling planet, Venus, will be in your sign, creating a Venus return. The confusion predicted by the Two of Wands is perfect for growing awareness. You see what needs to change, so reinvent yourself. Establish what makes you feel beautiful inside and out. Don't rush into what you want to do; instead, be intentional and think before you commit to joining a group or a long-term social engagement.

Starting on April 24, you're ready to explore the duality of friendships (and love). Your goal isn't to earn friendships but to find people who connect with you organically for who you are (not what you're able to give). Intentional living will make it much easier to find what you enjoy and stick to it without feeling frustrated or locked into something because you gave your word.

May 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups, reversed

May themes: love and romance, emotional fulfillment, fresh starts

Taurus, the last four months were about changing how you live your life. You have moved away from an all-work mentality to a bit of play. The Nine of Cups, reversed, is about dissatisfaction, even when you have all you want materially. During your transitional period, you learned that friendships bring unique complications to your life, and you have to protect your time, peace, and priorities so as not to become engulfed by a busy life that produces results but not pleasure.

In May, your ruling planet, Venus, will be in Cancer, your house of community, and it will join Jupiter, the planet of luck. You'll find that there is yet one more area of life to address: a feeling of emptiness that only true love can fulfill. Jupiter can bring a marriage partner or an engagement, particularly to a caretaker type. You may find that your spiritual desires are boosted, encouraging you to trust a higher power to help you find what you need.

This is the month where you work on self-love and your romantic life. Evaluate what leaves you feeling lonely or lacking; you may need more than friends and a social circle. You'll want to have an intimate connection with someone special.

You can have everything material in the world and be surrounded by friends who appreciate you. However, without someone to share it with or happiness within yourself, a part of you will still feel like something essential is missing. The New Moon in your sign arrives on May 14, ushering in a fresh start. You'll want to plant seeds in the area where you wish to grow. In June, you will address that feeling and work through it.

June 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Wands

June themes: improved communication, commitment, and progressing a relationship

Taurus, Venus ushers in a new romantic era during the month of June. The Nine of Wands is about success after a long-standing struggle. You may have endured heartache in love or felt like it was challenging to meet someone. So, in June, relationships and the seriousness of your time spent on them intensify.

Your ruling planet, Venus, will enter Leo on June 13. You might start dating a little more actively to find a lifelong partner to commit to. Or, if you're in an established relationship, you will want to be put first in their life, and wish to do the same. You work harder on your union to enhance connection, fall more deeply in love and rediscover a powerful emotional spark.

Communication will be key to achieving your aim throughout June. You'll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy romantic adventures.

July 2026 tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups

July themes: emotional maturity, relationship stability, and finding your tribe

Taurus, the King of Cups is about emotional maturity. This is the month when your actions and words align, and everyone close to you notices. Venus enters Virgo on July 9, when you start focusing your time and attention on the details of friendships and love.

In July, the joy you've been working toward finally reveals itself in the areas of life dearest to you: your health, family routines, including pets, and how your intimate partnerships and friendships make you feel. Your relationships with coworkers, authority figures and extended family members improve. You've created a network of people you sincerely call friends, and you avoid situations that bring you down rather than energize you.

August 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Page of Cups

August themes: creativity and fun, leading with your heart

Taurus, you're ready to begin a new emotional journey, embracing all the good things you've created for yourself. The Page of Cups is about renewed love, new love, intuition and creativity. You will have to work hard to achieve this because Venus is activating your sector of daily duties.

Venus enters Libra on August 6, when you'll be tempted to work. Libra urges balance and fairness more than ever, so when you think about pulling doubles at the office, do the opposite. Schedule your annual vacation in August if you have items on your bucket list that you want to do but haven't yet, and accomplish them now — experiment with expressing your heartfelt feelings toward someone you cherish.

Lean into the meaning of Venus: love. Write love letters, even if it's to a partner you've not met yet. Visit a museum and open your mind and heart to new experiences. Use August as a time of exploration. Remember, Venus' preshadow begins on August 31, so you'll want to be careful when starting new long-term projects or relationships in September and October.

September 2026 tarot card for Taurus: The Chariot, reversed

September themes: self-compassion and finding life-work balance

Taurus, according to The Chariot, reversed, it might feel like nothing is going right in September. That can be part of the experience of Venus' shadow. Venus enters the sign of its fall, Scorpio, on September 10, and it's in shadow. So, you will want to be fair to yourself and not so harsh.

Don't let yourself become overly judgmental about the decisions you made this year. Instead, slow down and evaluate your choices, schedule, and friendships once again. Use this month to restore balance in any area of life that's become unfocused. Simplify commitments and be true to your goals.

October 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Six of Wands, reversed

October themes: repairing broken relationships, inner reflection and healing

Scorpio, in October, the Six of Wands, reversed, is about feeling undervalued and unappreciated by others. You may feel overlooked and unhappy about it. This feeling can create a sense of disconnect and cause you to distance yourself from others. But these problems also offer you an opportunity to strengthen your relationships. With Venus in Scorpio, dig deeply into your soul and research your wants, desires and goals. You'll want to retreat from the world and look within.

Venus starts retrograde on October 3, working its way back to Libra. Love is much harder to see for what it is now. When Venus reenters Libra on October 25, there's pressure in relationships. The Full Moon in your sign on October 26 could lead to a breakup or a desire to distance yourself from everyone and everything if you're not careful. You may think the grass is greener or revert to old work-oriented ways. You'll have to work harder than ever to remain optimistic during this month. Use this time to reflect, rebuild what needs repair and stay hopeful.

November 2026 tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords, reversed

November themes: redefining your priorities, healing and forgiveness

Taurus, your monthly tarot card is the Five of Swords, reversed, which is about moving past conflicts and self-forgiveness. The start of November can bring up unhealed emotional wounds that need to be addressed. Embrace this part of your 2025 journey, since true joy is rooted in inner peace. You're learning self-acceptance. Venus retrograde is in Libra, your sector of health and wellness, so you'll want to evaluate your mental health, physical health, and other areas that feel off in your life.

Venus retrograde ends on November 14, but the pre-shadow period will last until December 15, so you still have an opportunity to evaluate your inner wants and needs. During the post-shadow period, you'll consider reuniting with an ex or restoring strained relationships and friendships. You will also see how relationships play a role in your happiness without losing yourself in the process. You once again look at what you invest your time and energy into. You can make changes that circle back to your life purpose and pursuit of joy and happiness.

December 2026 tarot card for Taurus: The Lovers, reversed

December themes: contentment and clarity in your relationships, emotional regulation

Taurus, in December, you will reach a very mature state of mind. The Lovers, reversed, symbolize happiness where you are. When Venus enters Scorpio on December 4, you're intensely driven to understand yourself. You will realize that what you've built is precisely how you want it.

Venus's post-retrograde shadow ends on December 15, which makes it much easier for you to stop looking elsewhere for answers. As the Lovers reversed tarot card advises, avoid making new changes and enjoy your relationship or friendships for what they are. If you entered a relationship, commitments may start to show their weaknesses, and you'll want to figure out how to strengthen them.

You won't look outside yourself for adventure or joy. Instead, you'll recognize where you've held on to black-and-white thinking in relationships and in work/pleasure pursuits. Happiness becomes an integral part of who you are, and you feel confident about yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.