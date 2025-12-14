The universe has big plans for your zodiac sign once Mars enters Capricorn on December 15, 2025. Mars in Capricorn's practical and deliberate energy makes it easier for us to get things done. But just before Mars makes his ingress into Capricorn, he squares Neptune, which soon enters Aries for an extended sojourn. Both planets are in the last degree of Sagittarius and of Pisces, respectively, on December 14, 2025, which raises the intrigue.

Advertisement

This transit brings general confusion into the world, for Neptune tends to obfuscate and befog what is really happening, obscuring Mars’s vision. Such circumstances cause Mars to use its intuition more, which actually is enhanced not only by its position in cosmically-oriented Sagittarius, but also by its move into cause-and-effect aware Capricorn.

Neptune’s transit in its own sign makes it more powerful, but this square does have the potential to burst through Neptune’s clouds with some blazing insights and sense of direction. There’s also greater potential for mystical insight, helping us tap into the universe's big plans.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

Aries

Aries, Mars rules the sign of the Ram. Though he loves to be in Capricorn, he also causes his own sign stress. This means the six weeks after December 15 portend movement in your life purpose, but it conflicts with your sense of self. Work for self-improvement and release old ways to enter the future.

Advertisement

Taurus

Taurus, you can rest easy with Mars’s ingress into Capricorn, though the mystical fogginess that accompanies it can rattle the Bull’s pen. Your signature Taurus patience should help to ford the muddy waters until the pristine clarity of Mars’s movement into one of its best signs provides you with inspiration and guidance.

Gemini

Capricorn Mars will put a big focus on the money you have invested in various financial instruments, Gemini. It’s possible inheritances will also come into play, either ones that you might receive or ones you bestow upon loved ones. With Mars in your eighth house, the universe is asking you to be more vulnerable.

Advertisement

Cancer

The difference between aggression and assertion will likely come into focus for you in your significant relationships, Cancer. Mars loves to be in Capricorn, and for Cancers who advocate for their relationship, things go well. If you tend to focus on yourself, do it before December 15 while Mars is still befogged. Otherwise, February’s better to self-advocate.

Leo

Leo, workplace issues and health carry confusion in the second half of December, but things clear up as we enter the new year. This position of Mars can make you more assertive with your coworkers and provide a front of self-reinforcing energy for the time of this transit to finish projects. However, the universe has a warning: This transit makes people accident-prone on the job, so tread carefully.

Advertisement

Virgo

For those Virgos who are either creatively inclined or who work with children, this transit gives you a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Inspiration ought to be free-flowing. The fog at the beginning of the transit should crystallize some surprising ideas. Mars generally enhances your luck as well, though you need to pay attention to your hunches and act on them.

Libra

Family matters might be contradictory for you at the beginning of this transit, Libra. There might be hostility from family members that has no obvious cause. Be patient and trust that your loved ones will reveal themselves when the time is right. Mars can make you assertive for the family’s needs, but be aware of the generally me-oriented energy in the family during this transit.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Scorpios engaged in academic study ought to do well, though Neptune’s waning influence initially creates mental fog. Take deep breaths to shake that off. Relationships with neighbors or siblings can be temporarily thorny, though Mars gives you the upper hand should you need to engage. Write down any ideas you have, because they might prove to be useful later.

Sagittarius

You’re prone to overspend in the last days before the holiday, Sagittarius. Be as meticulous with your finances as you can, even if you have to resort to the envelope method. After the Solstice, you should be pretty good with ideas and enthusiasm to make more money and to solidify your financial position.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Capricorn, Mars is in your sign for six weeks starting December 15. Neptune’s mystical brush could imbue you with some psychic flashes, but it can also just add confusion. Use your practical sensibility to discern which is which. All in all, this time boosts your natural ambitions and desire to raise your profile with added verve. Ride high until the end of January.

Aquarius

Neptune’s mystical energies bury Mars’s influence in your subconscious, Aquarius. Mars transits the mysterious house of Self-Undoing in your chart, which means its energies are geared towards selflessness and spirituality. When in doubt, turn your attention to someone who’s suffering. Taking care of others helps best with taking care of yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

Friends and future visions will be a major focus for you for the next six weeks, Pisces. At first, you might find your boundaries with friends unclear. The Solstice should help to dispel the fog. If you and friends have some trips or joint projects in mind, Mars supports them. Same for ideas for the larger future. Share some of these with trusted associates.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.