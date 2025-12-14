Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, December 15: Mars Enters Capricorn

Daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 15, 2025, when Mars moves into Capricorn where it'll be for the next few weeks. While Mars was in Sagittarius, it encouraged chasing the horizon, whether there was a plan in place or not. But beginning on Monday, in Capricorn, Mars seeks results through mastery.

You notice your boundaries strengthening on Monday as your tolerance for distractions thins. Mars in Capricorn is only interested in what you can build and the legacy your actions carve into the world. Be mindful of burnout and make sure to stop to catch your breath from time to time to avoid it.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Daily horoscopes for Monday, December 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, a new season of self-definition begins on Monday. You feel the pull to rise and command more from your life. You're ready to step into a level of responsibility that doesn’t intimidate you anymore but actually excites you.

More than anything, you’re craving respect from yourself before anyone else. This energy asks you to embody the version of you who doesn’t wait for permission. You’re crafting a future that requires stamina, devotion, and a willingness to be seen in your power. The world is listening closely to who you become now.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, on Monday, a new philosophy of life is born in you. Your desires want more space to expand. You're ready for more experiences to reshape your understanding of love and success.

You may feel drawn to travel, study, spiritual exploration, or encounters that shift your entire perspective. The key is to follow what awakens possibility in your body. The horizon is calling your name, and this time, you’re ready to walk toward it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your life deepens in surprising ways on Monday. You feel more aware of your emotional attachments, your desires, your fears, and your hidden power.

Something in you wants intensity and honesty. You crave relationships and experiences that require you to show up fully, without the mask of lightness you sometimes wear. While Mars is in Capricorn, expect revelations about intimacy, loyalty, and the kind of connection that transforms you from the inside.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, a pivotal shift in your relationships emerges on Monday. You feel more compelled to define what you expect from the people you allow close.

The softness you naturally bring to your connections is becoming more intentional. Connections that strengthen you will grow stronger, while those that aren’t filling your cup will naturally lose access.

You are stepping into a new phase of relational authority, where you decide what (and who) supports your becoming.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, your desire to refine your life becomes impossible to ignore on Monday. With Mars now in Capricorn, you feel an urge to clean up your routines, clarify your priorities, organize your time, and create more structure around your well-being.

You may have had a feeling that your current systems can’t support the future you're calling in. Lean into that to build a life that doesn’t just look beautiful, but functions beautifully too. Your power grows when your life becomes a sanctuary.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, on Monday, you feel drawn to the things that make you feel alive. Prioritize creativity, romance, sensuality, self-expression, and the small joys that remind you you’re more than your responsibilities.

While Mars is in Capricorn, there is a desire to take your own passions more seriously. Honor your creative urges. Not as hobbies, but as essential truths about who you are.

Your romantic life also intensifies on Monday. What pulls you now isn’t frivolous, but a clue to the roads ahead.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, the foundation of your life is shifting into focus during Monday's horoscope. You’re craving stability, grounding, and emotional rootedness. You want a home, both externally or internally, that supports you rather than scatters you. Rearrange your living environment, redefine your boundaries, or create routines that help you feel safe and nourished.

While Mars is in Capricorn, your emotional life becomes the landscape you tend to with discipline and care. The more honest you are about what you need, the faster your world reorganizes around that truth.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your voice sharpens in purpose and clarity during Monday's horoscope. You’re no longer interested in vague intentions or half-held desires. Your decisions now become sharper declarations.

With Mars in Capricorn on December 15, you’re more assertive, articulate, and willing to state your boundaries without apology. Your curiosity widens as your desire to learn or communicate something significant grows.

The right words you speak to yourself can transform your path. Speak with precision as your language shapes your reality now.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you’re thinking seriously about security on Monday. You’re ready to build something that honors the value of your efforts.

Mars in Capricorn helps you become more grounded and intentional. It pushes you to invest in your desires, strengthen your sense of self-worth, and make decisions that support your long-term vision. You may feel called to slow down. Focus on what truly matters and create a foundation solid enough to hold your biggest dreams.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, Mars entering your sign during your daily horoscope is your rebirth moment. You feel a surge of momentum, clarity, and determination unlike anything you’ve felt in months.

This is a season of personal evolution, when you become the architect of your next chapter. Every decision you make now shapes the story you tell the world about who you are. On Monday, let your actions reveal the version of you you’ve been quietly growing into.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your inner world becomes your focus on Monday. You may feel drawn to spend time in solitude so you can focus on reflection. Something in you wants to release what no longer aligns with your future.

While Mars is in Capricorn during Monday's horoscope, shed the emotional weight and psychic clutter that keeps you from moving freely. You are dissolving outdated patterns and listening to the whispers of your intuition. What feels like stillness is actually a powerful realignment.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your social landscape becomes more purposeful on Monday. You’re seeking communities that energize you rather than drain you. Put time into the friendships that feel meaningful rather than performative. Aim for collaborations built on shared vision rather than convenience.

You feel inspired to contribute to something larger than yourself or step into a leadership role within your circles. You are meant to have influence, so start where your presence makes a difference.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.