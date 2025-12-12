3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week From December 15 - 21, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune all week from December 15 - 21, 2025. Three days are extra lucky this week: Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.

On December 15, luck comes when you declutter, delete and remove things that you know aren't good for you. You're better off not taking any risks on Monday. It's a Destruction Day, so you'll find it easier to let go of what's not working and realize your limitations.

Advertisement

On December 16, luck comes when you act with awareness of karma. You'll experience a Danger Day, which isn't good for new projects or frivolous activities. Instead, focus on what you're doing currently and be judicious. Wisdom is what sparks luck on Tuesday, so take your time and act with reverence.

On December 20, luck happens when you tie up loose ends and finish projects. Saturday is a Close Day, so focus on how to close conversations, projects, and unfinished business gently.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Horse, it's time to trust in fate, especially when you're pressured to surrender to circumstances and the powers that be on Monday, a Destruction Day. This is the day to let things happen as they will, even if it means watching what you built crash and burn, emotionally or metaphorically. This is the universe making room for something new. You'll realize in a moment how fortunate you are because luck sparks unexpectedly.

Your turning point arrives this week, and it starts with a reset. Update outdated goals so new opportunities can find you. If a goal you've worked on doesn't happen how you hoped it would, reassess it. Align yourself with what does. Don't rush decisions, but be cautious.

The luckiest day is Friday, December 19, because a new path opens and an ally reveals itself to you. The best animal sign to work with is the Snake, and your power color is blue.

Advertisement

2. Goat

Design: YourTango, Canva

Goat, hardships arrive on Tuesday. It's a Danger Day, giving you the courage to face your fears. Don't act haphazardly. Instead, trust your sensitivity because it's full of emotional power. Make practical choices and set firm boundaries. Instead of second-guessing yourself on Tuesday, remain firm in your personal convictions.

Thursday, December 18, is your best day for luck because it's a Receive Day, when you'll receive a material reward. Perhaps you'll also receive a confession of love from someone who has emotionally invested time and energy into you. To enhance or attract luck, place a small plant in the southeast corner of your living space to activate Wood energy, money, and emotional stability.

Advertisement

3. Pig

Design: YourTango, Canva

Your compassionate nature is a blessing, Pig, and you're a luck magnet the week of December 15. Hardships end on Saturday, December 20, a Close Day. You'll let go of a relationship or routine and reorganize your life, increasing harmony.

Advertisement

To increase luck this week, build up to this day by removing financial limitations and restrictions on Monday and Tuesday. Focus on yourself, even though it may feel selfish at first. The reason for this is to realize how you individually contribute to the world and fine-tune it. Focus on your responsibilities and avoid taking on tasks others can and should do for themselves. A fated path opens on Saturday, and you'll know what you're meant to do and when.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.