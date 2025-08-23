What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About For August 24, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope is here for August 24, 2025. Both the Moon and the Sun are in Virgo, so we are focused on productivity and daily routines. This is perfect for today's collective tarot card, which is the Hermit, a signal to turn attention inward and focus on yourself.

Do you have a few things you know you need to accomplish today, no matter what? You may experience some distractions, but you can manage them effectively. One way to stay committed to your schedule is to help you achieve your tasks. Here's what this means for each astrological sign this Sunday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Swords, reversed

Aries, you need to remind yourself of your courage and strength. On August 24, you may forget that you have options and feel slightly trapped in a routine that needs change.

The Eight of Swords, when reversed, reveals a certain mindset that tricks you into thinking there's no way out. The fact is that there is, and it is typically very clear once you remove fear.

Fear can blind you. So, lean on your bravery and you'll see what you need to do next.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Wands, reversed

Taurus, put any impulsive tendencies in check. The Knight of Wands, reversed, serves as a reminder that emotional regulation and self-control are powerful tools.

You may feel a strong sense of duty to take action on Sunday, but think it through first. On August 24, your warning from your tarot card is to think before doing.

Let your awareness lead the way, and ask yourself if what you want to do is healthy and good for you and others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You are a fast thinker, Gemini, and you like to get things done. On Sunday, distraction may come to you in the form of a desire to do less rather than push yourself toward a goal or complete a project that needs to be finished.

It's natural to want to pause or take a break when you are nearing the end of a complex project; however, on August 24, try not to quit prematurely.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you to pay attention to your mind and try to find ways to remain motivated so that you don't self-sabotage.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

It's wonderful when the healer gets to experience their own sense of inner healing. For you, Cancer, the Three of Swords, reversed on August 24, is a sign that a past heartache will soon be behind you.

You will feel a sense of relief to know that you're ready to move on to the next chapter of your life without remorse or regret.

The beautiful moment of peace and tranquility will arrive, and you don't need to let sadness distract you from building a new future for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Cups

Leo, one thing people may not know about you is that you possess depth and a strong, long-suffering sense of patience. So, waiting isn't difficult for you. Oftentimes, you prefer it because it lets you feel whether or not you want what you think you want. You can decide gradually without being rushed.

However, on August 24, with the Knight of Cups, you may need to push yourself toward a decision quicker than you like. Think, but don't let yourself get caught in overthinking. Sometimes you have to make a snap decision.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Swords

Virgo, some people put off their responsibilities, and then there's you, who often shoves aside your need to rest. Today's tarot card reading reveals a significant need to return to the basics: self-care and restful restoration.

Instead of trying to do everything all at once, aim to relax when you can. The work will be there for you, as it always is. The message on Four of Swords for you on August 24 is to wait.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords, reversed

Libra, change is inevitable. You can try to avoid it or hold it off for another day, but you will discover that it's best to face a transition and move on.

On August 24, changes may be tough, but you can manage them. You may decide that you actually like having a new beginning and wish you had started this project sooner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, one of your intense personality traits is the desire to speak clearly and concisely. You prefer to say what you need to say and leave little room for error.

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, suggests potential communication issues are on the horizon, and you may find it necessary to try to resolve them. So on August 24, work a little harder to express your thoughts and feelings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups

Sagittarius, on August 24, the Ten of Cups reveals that you openly express yourself during times with friends and family.

You love your personal space, but that doesn't mean you dislike spending time with family and friends. There are things that you like about togetherness, and just as you are openly expressive about what you think, you also share how you feel.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Chariot, reversed

Capricorn, you know what you want and how much effort you're willing to put into a dream. With The Chariot reversed on August 24, it insinuates that you might feel like it's time to quit. However, you double down on your effort to rise above challenges and win.

Today's a day where the plot of your life's story thickens and you show everyone, including yourself, what you are made of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you try to avoid any negative emotions. You like to focus on what can be, and there's no room for thoughts that hold you back from believing in your vision.

Today's tarot card, the Queen of Swords, reversed, warns against bitterness on August 24. Tell yourself to focus on the good. Positive thinking only!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Justice, reversed

Pisces, sometimes you need to set aside those rose-colored glasses and face the truth of a situation.

Today’s tarot, Justice reversed, urges you to take an honest look at what’s really happening so you can decide how best to move forward. Trust your instincts on August 24, and stay grounded in facts so assumptions don't mislead you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.