4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On August 24, 2025

On August 24, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe during Sun square Uranus. This sign comes through some earth-shattering news, and while it may not crack the planet in half, our world will definitely be shaken up, and all of it in a good way.

The beauty of being alive is that we are constantly changing. So whenever we have a strong transit like Sun square Uranus, we get to see just how capable we are of rolling with that change. For four zodiac signs, the signs that come to us on this day remind us that we are superheroes in our own right. Change is good, and we are ready for it.

1. Cancer

You aren't looking at subtle hints on this day, August 24, Cancer. In fact, you will be getting some in-your-face billboard-like messages that show you that you must take action right now.

While all of this sounds urgent and rattling, it's nothing to worry about, and that's because what's about to take place is positive and uplifting. If you can change your perspective, you may be able to change your entire life.

Sun square Uranus shows you that a good shake-up is necessary every now and then. Even though you aren't sure what it is that you need, the universe steps in and shows you. It's now up to you to follow that lead and trust that you can love it. It's a very good day, Cancer.

2. Scorpio

Talk about a jolt of awareness! That's your life on August 24, Scorpio. What's coming your way during Sun square Uranus is going to knock you off your feet and help you understand something that has the power to change you forever.

Oh yes, it's a big day, and it's a good one, too. You could certainly use something this positive, Scorpio. Sun square Uranus is the furthest thing from subtle, but you need the eye-opening good news, and nuance is not what this day is about.

Stay open to the messages you receive at this time. There's something hidden in the words you hear, and if you're open, you'll find that the power in the message is all yours.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, Sun square Uranus brings you a hit of power in ways that you most definitely did not see coming. You are usually on top of everything, Capriorn. You know where things come from, and surprise isn't really a part of your life.

That is, until August 24 comes by. On this day, an opportunity will arrive out of the blue, and you will not believe your eyes when you see how good it is.

This shows you that spontaneity is a good thing, and that even though you are always well-planned, it's OK to let big surprises into your life. Something great is about to happen, Capricorn!

4. Aquarius

Uranus is your ruling planet, and its influence here is impossible to miss. The sign you receive from the universe on Sunday will feel like a spark of inspiration or a sudden awakening. The point is that there's much you can miss out on if you don't pay attention.

On August 24, you may feel as if you have to act now or miss out on something great. You don't like being pressured into doing anything, Aquarius, but don't let this chance pass you by.

This is the universe’s way of showing you that change is not only coming, but it’s working in your favor. If Uranus is your ruling planet, then get yourself on that throne, because you definitely rule this day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.