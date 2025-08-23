These 3 Zodiac Signs Feel Uncomfortable Right Now, But Things Fall Into Place After August 24

Three zodiac signs feel uncomfortable right now, but things fall into place after August 24, 2025, when the Sun squares Uranus. This cosmic transit has the ability to cut right through the confusion and show us what having a little clarity on our side can really do. On this day, three zodiac signs get to see what it's like to take a new direction.

Sun square Uranus is disruptive, but sometimes we need a little shaking up to help us break old habits. That's exactly what's going to happen to three zodiac signs, so get ready. The key is to stay open to change, even if it feels uncomfortable at first. Seeing clearly opens the gates to truth, and once we see it, there's no going back. This is both positive and productive. We have found our new direction.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, this transit inspires quick realizations that help you see an old situation from a fresh new perspective. Because there's a shift in the way you perceive something, you open yourself up to change, and it's good.

On August 24, you'll find that the signs are everywhere. If you have a particular issue going on, it seems as though the universe wants to help you out. Listen to the messages.

Feeling clearheaded helps, that's for sure. The interesting thing about a transit like Sun square Uranus is that once you know, you don't go back to not knowing. Use this new info to steer you onto a new path.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You like doing things your way, but there are inevitably times when you must deviate, and you feel very uncomfortable doing so. That's OK, because you've learned that what works for you is what works. It's that simple.

Ah, if only life were as simple as your desires, though, Libra. During the transit of the Sun square Uranus on August 24, you may see that a little disruptive energy is actually doing you a world of good.

This is when you get to rethink your priorities and step into a clearer, more authentic direction for yourself. Life is good, and even if there are bumps in the road, you always find your balance. As it should be.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Hidden truths are just waiting for you to reveal them, Scorpio, and on August 24, you will get your chance. The funny thing is that you had no idea of these hidden truths. However, once they make themselves known to you, there's no going back.

And, that's a good thing, Scorpio, so no worries! You've needed a new perspective on something for a while now, and the fact that you can finally see clearly on this topic is amazing. Here's when things start to get exciting.

In a way, it's Sun square Uranus that lifts the veil for you so that you can see clearly. You don't have to pay attention to old patterns any longer. You're on your way to something new and better, and you aren't afraid to take that chance. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.