4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, August 24

Four zodiac signs will experience major abundance and luck on August 24, 2025 during Sun square Uranus. Since each planet is in a thinking sign, Sunday's energy can lead to experiences that facilitate the opportunity to generate good fortune.

The Sun square Uranus transit teaches us why people can be alike yet different, and it creates problems that are good ones to have. Great minds do think alike, but there is something to be said about people who view the world from different perspectives. There's a discomfort when you have to work hard to understand how another person thinks.

Advertisement

Misunderstandings create growth opportunities, though. Disagreements force you to look at yourself. Sun square Uranus are catalysts for change. Four astrological signs may disagree with others on Sunday, but arguments lead to discoveries. Problems create new solutions that are timely and better than what was used in the past. Today's astrology forecast invites change, and that change is abundance and luck.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you attract abundance and luck due to conflicts related to your passions and how others view them. With Uranus in your sign of passion and creativity, your mind is coming up with many new ways of viewing the world.

You are full of love for change and innovation. It's not difficult for you to feel drawn toward new ideas and projects or conversations about how to make the future a reality. However, on August 24, you may encounter people who think some of those things are just for the movies. Or you may sense that their mind has not yet caught up with yours.

Asking people to embrace innovation is difficult, and it's a challenge you might not want to deal with right now. It's energy you can put elsewhere, but it could be hard not to argue for what you believe in.

Those arguments or disruptions may be fated events that help you blend your ideas with those of others, allowing you to see what's needed. People's resistance can help you to experience major luck and abundance if you listen carefully to their points of view. You may find that you're able to discover a workaround that you wouldn't have with smooth sailing.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, attracting significant abundance and luck may surprise you on August 24 because it will be in the area of your life that you want it to be, but not visible to the world. Life has been a little crazy since Uranus entered your sign. But, as always, you're here for crazy! You like to live life on the edge. Too much of the same can get old fast for your high-octane personality.

Advertisement

Uranus delivers electrifying energy and that sometimes leads to arguments. Sudden disagreements stimulate your mind and prompt you to enter problem-solving mode. You are curious about why someone feels or thinks the way that they do. In the life of a curious zodiac sign like you, it means you are thinking a lot more about the future.

The Sun in your home sector means that your comforts, the people you call family, and what you need to feel secure have been on your radar. You want to create a life that's a legacy, not just a string of moments you've lived without anything to show for it.

You are the sign that takes the past and uses it to create a better future. Disagreements help you to see where change is needed. It's as though chaos does the hard work for you. A problem? That's where to focus your attention; focus yields results such as abundance and luck.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, luck and abundance in your personal life may create conflicts in your career, but the Sun square Uranus transit on August 24 helps you to send a message to anyone who makes you feel like it's wrong to want more from life. You are ready to show how powerfully you shine in the world. If not where you are not, somewhere that you feel more appreciated and valued.

You don't have a sense of entitlement, and you have worked for what you want from life. Your sense of self strengthens, and when tension arises in your professional life as a result, only one of two things can happen. You are seen as either irreplaceable or not. Chances are, you are viewed as a person who needs to be compensated for what you're worth in terms of time, vacation, support, or money.

Advertisement

This one little change within yourself is what helps to foster this sense of abundance in the world. Creative tension leads to your best work, and that action leads to choice. Your decision to hold yourself in high regard becomes a powerful motivator for luck to enter your life in ways you know you've earned.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, there's an old saying, "tell me who your friends are, and I'll tell you who you are." On August 24, you might be able to answer that question with great clarity.

Uranus in Gemini brings some very unique people into your life. You may meet individuals from all over the world or those with different cultural values from your own. It's not easy to understand why people do or think the way that they do when you didn't grow up the same way. Those differences may occasionally lead to tough conversations and challenging moments of discomfort, but they can also spark valuable insights when discussing various topics. However, this is what helps you to discover a money-making opportunity.

You may find a need or problem that can be resolved, and you handle it so well that you show value. Value when communicated with respect and a desire for mutual understanding is so essential on August 24 that it opens the doors to new opportunities, attracting major abundance and luck into your life.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.