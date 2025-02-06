Your Love Horoscope Is Here For February 7 — Venus Aligns With Pluto

How will Venus in Aries aligning with Pluto in Aquarius on February 7, 2025 affect each zodiac sign's love horoscope this Friday? Venus in Aries inspires you to take action in your romantic life, whether forging a new relationship or creating a new beginning in an existing one. With Pluto involved, we learn to go deeper emotionally and to open up fully to connect with a partner.

Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac as it helps you uncover hidden feelings and truths to bring about great transformation in your life. As Venus in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you may take an unconventional approach to love as you trust that whatever you do to manifest your dreams — will be worth it.

You are ready to do whatever it takes to listen to your heart and manifest the love you dream of. Although there may be challenges along the way, you are dedicated to achieving all that you desire in love.

The daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign on February 7, 2025:

Aries

You never know until you try, dear Aries. You may be hesitant about approaching a new relationship or reconnecting with someone you have deep feelings for. Yet that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t.

You can’t underestimate yourself or make assumptions about love, especially as you’ve still been playing it safe with your heart. Allow yourself to make an effort today and let that person in your life know exactly how you feel, as you never will know for sure unless you do.

Taurus

Listen to your heart, Taurus. There are multiple ways to look at any given situation. In the end, though, you must start listening to your heart. You can’t solely base any decisions on logic right now, as your inner fears may be heightened.

Your heart is deeply connected to your intuition, which won’t always make logical sense and why it can feel challenging to follow it.

You have put a large amount of energy into making a relationship work, but now you must decide if it’s improving matters. Your heart does know the way, but you must start listening.

Gemini

Only act in alignment with your highest self, Gemini. You may be feeling antsy recently as you are being urged toward new experiences – or relationships. What once fulfilled you no longer does, but the longer you try to avoid that truth, the more complicated matters will become.

You deserve a love that inspires and helps you become your best self, yet it’s up to you to live a life that supports that as well.

Take some time for yourself, whether it’s a quiet evening or a short getaway, as the space will help you evaluate whether this connection truly serves your highest self.

Cancer

Remain flexible, dearest Cancer. As the sign of the crab, it’s no surprise that you often retreat when you are feeling hurt. Yet when you emerge, you still carry that protective shell to feel safe. You have been through so much, and though you are on the other side of it, you’re still carrying it around.

You must not be so rigid when it comes to romance. Expand your type and challenge yourself to step outside of the box.

Focus on what matters most, like healthy communication, rather than looks or status. This will challenge you to release unhealthy coping skills and help you attract a love that truly feels fulfilling.

Leo

Manifest the love of your dreams, beautiful Leo. You are working with an incredible energy right now that is set to bring newness, expansion and adventure to your romantic life. If you are traveling during this time, you may meet a significant soul connection.

However, if not, this is the perfect time to plan some time away – especially with your partner if you’re in an existing relationship.

The experiences that you embrace during this time will help you to deepen and explore your relationship. While you often worry about love becoming stagnant, the current energy is helping you to understand how to never have that happen.

Virgo

Be willing to see the large picture, Virgo. You can get stuck in looking at your partner’s fault versus what you must take accountability for.

However, there are situations in which neither is the case. There may be certain aspects of your life or your partners that prohibit this relationship from moving along.

You must deal with it together, whether it’s work, family constraints, or another relationship. Instead of looking for who to blame, focus on how to create a path forward together. This will ensure you’re working as partners, allowing you to resolve any challenges.

Libra

There is no reason to rush what is meant to be, Libra. You are currently in an intense phase of romantic transformation.

This period is meant to help you honor your truth while releasing yourself from unhealthy patterns. It doesn’t mean that you are destined to break up, though in some cases it may be necessary to feel free to follow your heart.

Pay close attention to any romantic patterns that mirror your childhood today, as that is meant to be a wake-up call from the universe so that you no longer continue to accept less than you deserve.

Scorpio

You can’t heal in the same environment responsible for your wounds, dearest Scorpio. That may be hard to hear, but it is a sentiment worth reflecting on.

You can tend to get attached to how life is if you know it’s no longer benefiting you. Whether you’ve been dealing with leaving an unhealthy relationship or creating space for healthy love, you must be aware of your environment.

You need space to heal genuinely and to learn who you are apart from the wounds. You can make strides in your romantic life by prioritizing your well-being and giving yourself the space to focus on yourself.

Just be aware that boundaries will be essential during this time, as not everyone in your life may support you in healing out of the relationships that kept you bound to them.

Sagittarius

It all comes down to this moment, Sagittarius. The last few months have brought an immense journey of figuring out who you are and what you want from a relationship.

Not today, you will encounter a situation where you must express yourself transparently to your partner or potential new love. This moment could be pivotal for your romantic life, so try to be open and practice any deep breathing to relieve anxiety or fear.

You are ready for this conversation and to have the relationship you’ve always wanted; you need to be ready to express your desires and beliefs about commitment.

Capricorn

An epiphany could arise today, dear Capricorn. While you have been reflecting on what adds value to your life, reorganizing your priorities today may bring a crucial turning point.

You deserve financial abundance and security, but you are starting to see that it’s not what you have but who matters most.

Today, you may have to decide between prioritizing your professional life or your romantic one. Just make sure you are embodying all you’ve learned in this process and take your partner’s feelings under advisement.

Aquarius

Say what you mean, Aquarius. You don’t need to play the game of figuring out how to say what you feel or what you want. You only need to express yourself directly and with clarity.

There can often be the feeling that you need to figure out the best way to say something to alleviate any chances of your partner misunderstanding you or becoming upset. While this can result from unhealthy relationships you’ve been through in the past, you also must learn that you have control over how you communicate.

Don’t worry about how to say something today, but speak from your heart and have the confidence it will all turn out as it’s meant to.

Pisces

Pay close attention to how you feel today, dear Pisces. You have come so far in knowing what you deserve, yet your inner voice still reflects those who never honored your worthiness.

When it comes to love, you must embody your worthiness so that you can reprogram that inner voice and no longer let others dictate your romantic choices.

Give yourself some time today to reflect on the origins of that inner voice and speak love to yourself. This can help you receive the love you want and have you no longer projecting your wounds into a healthy relationship. By ensuring you feel worthy, you will effortlessly attract the love that you have always deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.