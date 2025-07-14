Your daily horoscope is here for July 15, 2025. On Tuesday, the North Node and Moon are both in Pisces, so emotions grow stronger for each zodiac sign. If you’re suddenly swept up in wild feelings or daydreams that don’t make much sense, go easy on yourself.

Pay attention to where your heart is quietly asking for space, rest, or a little more tenderness before you rush forward, because a destined event could easily happen in this space.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, where are you charging toward, and who’s ready to run with you? The fire inside you is blazing, but on July 15, slow down to sharpen your aim.

Who’s your ally in this journey? What vision are you building that requires both your speed and their steady presence? Think strategy over just sheer impulse.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, who do you trust to help weave your dreams into reality? Your roots crave more than comfort, and they demand loyalty and shared vision.

Now’s the moment to identify the friends, partners, and collaborators who amplify your values.

What agreements will you forge to strengthen these bonds? Together, you’ll build something unshakable.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, what legacy do you want to leave, and who do you need to walk that path beside you? Your mind is hungry for meaning, not just movement.

Take stock of your commitments! Figure out which ones spark your soul and which are distractions?

It's time to be ruthless. Clear the space for relationships and projects that fuel your true mission today.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your daily horoscope begs you to figure out what stories are you ready to believe and who holds the key to unlocking new perspectives?

Surround yourself with mentors, friends, or muses who inspire you to view the world from a different perspective.

Starting on July 15, revisit old lessons and reimagine them with fresh eyes. Now’s the time to expand your emotional horizons.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, what emotional truths are you ready to own, and who’s prepared to hold the space for your transformation? Your fire is fierce, but it needs a safe circle, according to your daily horoscope on July 15.

What conversations must happen? What past stories are ready to be released? Set the stage for rebirth by surrounding yourself with those who value and support your growth.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, who can you listen to more deeply, and who needs to hear your raw truth? Connection is your calling, but it’s messy, real, and imperfect.

What new agreements can you make to lean into vulnerability with friends, partners, and coworkers? Love can teach you way more than logic.

Your next breakthrough will come through the tangled, beautiful web of authentic relationships, starting on July 15.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, what rhythms will you honor to heal, and who helps you stay grounded in presence? Your body and senses demand care, but care that’s fierce and intentional.

Who are the allies in your self-care revolution? Build routines with people who see your worth beyond the surface in July 15.

Together, you’ll make sacred space for healing that lasts.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, on July 15, who witnesses your depth without flinching, and who fuels your creative fire? Your emotions are a wild power, so don’t hide them.

Find or create spaces where your rawness is a weapon, not a weakness. What projects or people will you trust with your darkness and your dreams this year? Your alchemy depends on fierce authenticity.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, where is your soul’s refuge, and who creates sanctuary with you? Home isn’t a place, as it’s infused with the people and memories that soften your edges. Identify your sanctuary crew.

What rituals, spaces, or relationships nurture your wild heart? Invest in what grounds you deeply so that you can launch further and freer on July 15.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, what sacrifices have shaped you, and who deserves to hear your hard-won wisdom? Your journey hasn’t been easy, because it’s forged unbreakable strength.

Which relationships honor your truth and fuel your next ascent? Make space to teach and lead with fierce clarity.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius mirrors your worth without question and challenges you to be more. Your rebellion is sacred, and your self-care is a revolutionary act.

Align with those who respect your boundaries and celebrate your slowness. What daily choices do you make that build your empire quietly but surely?

Together, you’ll craft a world defined by soulful resistance.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, this is a chance to peek into your destiny, and it doesn’t have to be too far into the future.

To get there, the key questions you need to ask yourself are: Are you ready to claim the dreams that've been sitting in your hands?

Who understands the language of your soul without explanation? Double down on those sacred connections. Your softness is the secret to your unstoppable power.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.