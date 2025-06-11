Your Horoscope Is Here For June 12 — The Moon Enters Capricorn

On June 12, 2025, the Moon moves into Capricorn, bringing courage and discipline into each zodiac sign's daily horoscope. With the Moon in a new sign, there's a subtle but steady shift in emotional tone that is felt in today's astrology forecast.

After days of drifting or dreaming, there’s a call to ground yourself and to take stock of what’s real and long-lasting. With the Moon in Capricorn, each zodiac sign's focus shifts toward structure, legacy, and long-term vision. But today, don't forget the quiet pride of showing up for yourself, brick by brick, even when no one is watching.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Can you step into your authority whilst working towards what’s earned through integrity and consistency?

Don’t apologize for your ambition because your sole aim is to build something lasting.

In action, this appears as a refusal to adjust your goals to make others feel more comfortable.

When someone asks what you’re working toward, speak it clearly, even if it’s still in progress.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you craving more meaning in your everyday life? Perhaps you have a hunger for something beyond the routine.

Today, dive deep into philosophies, skills, or practices that stretch your mind and awaken your faith in possibility.

A new path may not make perfect sense right away, but it will feel like the truth in your bones.

Set aside 30 minutes a few times a week to read, listen, or learn about something that fascinates you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you experience a profound emotional clarity around what you need, what you’re afraid to lose, and what intimacy really requires of you. Let it change you.

This is a season for shedding old contracts, including the ones you never agreed to out loud but have still been living by.

Create new personal agreements based on your current reality. And, how do you want to be treated?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you’ll see yourself reflected through your relationships, revealing what you crave (and perhaps even what you tolerate, and what you’ve outgrown).

Take a closer look at the energetic agreements you make with the world.

Start setting small boundaries that protect your emotional energy. This might mean saying “no” more often or speaking up about your needs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, order and structure want to meet your chaos. Restructure your rituals and workflow to improve your productivity.

Believe it or not, magic can in fact look like planning.

Identify one or two routines that you can streamline or restructure to reduce friction, like batching tasks, setting clear start and end times, or creating mini-breaks to reset.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your creativity is trying to tell you an inner trust that could make you question old limiting beliefs.

Let pleasure and your inner child speak louder than your inner critic.

Joy is not a distraction. Instead, look at it as a message. Notice when your inner critic tries to shut you down, and gently redirect your focus to what feels playful and inspiring instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The foundations of your life are calling you home, encompassing your past, sense of belonging, and ancestral or emotional roots.

Today, call someone who raised you.

Reclaim what grounds you and release what no longer holds meaning. Write a letter to your past self or your ancestors acknowledging pain, healing, and the lessons carried through generations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Can you communicate with more clarity and conviction without censoring yourself? That might mean speaking up where you once stayed silent, or sharing a truth you’ve kept close to the chest.

Your voice carries weight right now, so don’t water it down.

Before engaging in challenging discussions, establish a clear intention for what you want to communicate and the outcome you hope to achieve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Get clear on what you truly value in terms of your resources, because if there has been anything that has been reducing your energy and making you feel drained, this is a time to simplify.

It doesn’t have to be in a restrictive way.

Experiment with minimizing clutter in your physical or digital space, as external order often supports internal clarity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A personal turning point has arrived, and you’re no longer the same person you were six months ago. And that truth is starting to crystallize. Decide who you’re becoming, and become just that.

Release old versions of yourself that were built around survival, and choose to move forward from a place of intention and self-respect.

Start paying attention to the way you talk to yourself, especially in moments of doubt or transition. If you wouldn't speak to someone you love in a certain way, you probably shouldn't speak to yourself that way either.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may not have all the answers yet, but the space between what was and what’s coming is sacred.

Even the strange ones may be delivering more guidance than logic ever could. Your subconscious is speaking.

Start recording your dreams, synchronicities, strange phrases or images that stick in your mind. You don’t need to interpret them immediately, just take notice of what repeats or evokes a feeling.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your vision of the future is becoming more real, but it needs a structure to grow in. Community, collaboration, and aligned partnerships are key at this time.

Today, venture out into your community so you can find your people. Alternatively, create a space where they can easily find you.

Don't underestimate the power of casual introductions. Soul-aligned collaborators often show up when you least expect them.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.