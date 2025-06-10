6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune On June 12, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on June 12, 2025. Thursday is a Water Rat Destruction Day in a Water Horse month and a Wood Snake year. Destruction Days are very much misunderstood in Chinese astrology. They’re not about chaos, they’re about cutting ties with what’s been holding you back. When you pair the cleverness of the Rat with this kind of cosmic permission to delete what’s no longer aligned, you get an energy that’s strategic and potentially life-changing.

Advertisement

This isn’t a day for passive hope. It’s for clearing the path for something better. That moment when you cancel the subscription you forgot you were paying for, finally block the number you always dread seeing pop up, or let go of a half-hearted plan so a better one can actually come together. Today is all about what starts moving the moment you stop clinging to what is definitely not meant for you. Let go.

These six animal signs are most likely to attract real luck and good fortune through bold decisions, overdue choices, and fast-moving opportunities that finally make sense.

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your animal day, Rat, and you match the energy of the moment better than almost anyone else. You’re not always emotional about endings, you’re usually more about outcomes. Today that mindset pays off. You could finally feel ready to pull the plug on something that’s been dragging out too long and when you do, you get something better and even faster than you thought possible.

Don’t be surprised if you get an email, message, or invite the same day you let something go. It’s not a coincidence. You’re clearing the space for real luck to land and it will.

Sometimes a solid no is the universe’s favorite yes. Take my word for it. Hold your boundaries.

Advertisement

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

This is your month and today’s Water Rat energy creates a lucky contrast for you. It helps you stop spinning your wheels on stuff that wasn’t meant to move. That meeting that keeps rescheduling? That trip that feels harder to plan than it should? That conversation you’re always preparing for but never happens? Today astrology is your clue to stop forcing it.

The moment you decide it’s not worth your time anymore, something opens up either in your calendar or in your energy. A friend might offer a plan that feels way cooler or a new opportunity shows up in your inbox that feels easy, fun, and still a little bit important.

Advertisement

Thursday is the day you stop trying to make the hard thing happen and you'll watch the right thing just slide in. Almost like it had been waiting for you to give up.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Wood Snake year still in effect and today’s Destruction Day energy backing you, this is your moment to stop pretending you don’t know what needs to go. You’ve had a gut feeling about something for a while and it might have to do with that friend who only calls when they need something or the gig that isn’t worth the stress. Today, you act on it.

The good fortune that follows is instant clarity. It shows up as more time, better sleep, or just one really validating win that reminds you you’re not wrong to want better. You might even hear something that confirms what you were already thinking. That’s your confirmation. Don’t stay where you already know you don’t belong.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today’s Water Rat energy boosts your natural cleverness, but the Destruction Day influence lets you know that just because you can fix something doesn’t mean you should. You’ve been working overtime trying to solve something that might not even be your problem.

The moment you drop the savior act, you get lucky. Someone else steps in with the answer, the issue resolves without your input or you finally get space to focus on something that’s actually yours and it’s way more satisfying.

You have decided you aren't going to be the glue anymore and guess what? Nothing will falll apart. Everything just stops sticking to you.

Advertisement

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

This Destruction Day energy lines up with something you’ve been quietly itching to undo. Maybe it’s a choice you made that hasn’t sat right since or a commitment you’ve outgrown but felt guilty dropping. Thursday helps you detach cleanly.

The abundance shows up in your body first like a literal exhale you didn’t know you were holding. Then the ripple effect comes in strong. Someone sees you differently, a situation softens, or a long-lost opportunity reappears. When you act from alignment, luck rushes in to match it.

Advertisement

Thursday isn’t about you being right. It’s about being done. And you are.

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today’s energy speaks to something you’ve been carrying alone for maybe too long. The Rat’s influence offers you a new strategy and the Destruction Day says it’s finally OK to stop pretending you’re fine.

You don’t have to broadcast your breakdown, but even admitting to yourself what isn’t working opens the door for help. A solution shows up. Someone checks in. Or you finally see a way forward that’s gentler and way more effective than your current hustle. The luck you attract today is solid and the relief it brings makes everything else easier. Finally.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.