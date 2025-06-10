4 Zodiac Signs Start Making More Money Before The End Of June 2025, Says An Astrologer

There's no denying that everyone they know could use a little financial luck right now. With 77% of Americans admitting that they're anxious about their financial situation and the percentage of people functionally unemployed at over 24%, a little hope goes a long way — which is just what the four zodiac signs making more money before the end of June 2025 receive from astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck.

The astrology of Jue 2025 has plenty of positive energy for finances, which is exactly what we could all use right about now. From a Full Moon in Sagittarius to a New Moon in Cancer and, perhaps most notably, the planet of luck and abundance entering its home sign, each of these four zodiac signs will experience some form of prosperity before the end of the month.

1. Gemini

Geminis, especially Gemini risings, can look forward to making more money before the end of June 2025 when they "might receive a large raise at work or start a new business or side hustle that allows them to really increase their finances," explained Brobeck.

With Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, entering this zodiac sign's second house of money, "This will just be the beginning of a year-long period where they really increase their earning power," Brobeck said.

This month, Gemini should consider starting an online business, which can increase their earning potential from the comfort of their own home.

2. Sagittarius

Another zodiac sign starting to make more money in June 2025 is none other than Sagittarius. With lucky Jupiter entering Sagittarius's eighth house of investments and shared resources, this zodiac sign is more likely to see their finances increase through a large sum of money rather than gradually.

"This could be through a large inheritance of a large tax break," Brobeck said, adding that though this good financial luck starts this month, "it will last the entire year."

So, Sagittarius can get ready for surprises to come swinging their way. From blessings in their career to large sums of money, Sagittarius is certainly giving 'main character energy' this month.

3. Aries

According to Brobeck, Aries will start making more money before the end of June 2025 through opportunities that come through connections with others. Whether it's a friend or coworker, through these opportunities, Aries will have the motivation necessary to start content creation or start a new business online.

However, how much they reap will depend on them and their individual actions. Are they willing to work hard? Or, will they be relaxed and let the universe work for them? Their mindset and how they approach things will either make or break things.

4. Leo

Leos can look forward to making more money before the end of June 2025, according to Brobeck. While Leo isn't a stranger to hard work, sometimes it may seem like it takes a while for that hard work to pay off. But that won't distract Leo this month — in June, they'll find themselves working even harder to achieve their dreams, and as Brobeck explained, the payoffs will be great.

"They could start really hustling in order to increase their earning power," Brobeck said. "Or, maybe they start a new project at work that allows them to receive a large raise."

Either way, Leos who continue to work hard see how the universe rewards them.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.