3 Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck With Money On June 12, 2025

On June 12, 2025, three zodiac signs have good luck with money as they gain clarity on the unnecessary things in their life. We've all heard of spring cleaning, right? Well, on June 12, we'll be doing another kind of cleaning, and it all has to do with the day's transit, Moon square Saturn.

Saturn energy, when squared, is about confrontation and getting the hard stuff done and out of the way. For Aries, Virgo, and Scorpio, it's time to take stock of what must go and get rid of it. On this day, we also begin to strategize and set things straight. We figure out how to run our financial lives in a cleaner, more efficient way. We see the problem and we confront it head-on, and we end up lightening our financial load because of one thing: we are smart. Yay us!

1. Aries

A crucial shift is taking place in your financial world right now, Aries, and you should pay strict attention to what's going on. You know you love to spend, and you know you love your stuff, but you've also got yourself into a jam when it comes to overspending.

Because of this strict-but-efficient transit, Moon square Saturn, you'll see on June 12, that it's time to get your act together. This doesn't mean you have to go on a spending hiatus, but if you're able to control yourself, you'll do something fantastic for your bank account.

So, it's really all about where you put your energy right now, Aries. Are you reckless and carefree, or are you disciplined and structured? If you can relate to the latter, then you'll be well on your way to solving your financial crisis.

2. Virgo

You’ve been in problem-solving mode for so long, you forgot what peace of mind feels like. On June 12, the Moon squares Saturn and delivers you something you can work with. And guess what? You take it up on the offer.

Now, you're looking at how you can make smarter choices. Saturn's intense energy works for you, Virgo, and definitely signals to you a time to relax. All that problem-solving gave you what you needed: a solution.

Now, you get to appreciate your own efforts, as they have so obviously paid off. Financial hardship ruled your life for way too long, but you've kicked the problem, and now you're safe and sound, so enjoy it. Take a load off, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

The good thing about Saturn is that while it does come down hard on people, it's definitely about correcting the situation more than it is about burdening people with harshness. Yes, you've seen what financial hardship can do, and you are over it.

That's why, on June 12, you find a way to get past it. This isn't just wishful thinking on your part, Scorpio. You're making plans and sticking with them, and that's all it takes.

You've driven yourself stark raving bonkers over money fears and this, that, and the other thing. The power that comes with Moon square Saturn is also the power that helps you walk away from all that stress and worry. You're free now, so please, take that to heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.