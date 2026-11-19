Friday's horoscope asks each zodiac sign to show up for themselves by doing the hard thing. Especially when they don't really feel like it.

On November 20, the Moon in Aries conjuncts Saturn in the same sign. Saturn is considered the daddy of the zodiac (sounds weird, I know, but it's true). It gives tough love energy and in Aries it makes people answer for their actions. This means the hardest thing you have to do today will very likely be the best thing you could possibly do for yourself even though it probably won't feel like it at first. Power through!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for Friday, November 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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If you wake up feeling like the weight of the world is on your shoulders this Friday, it's because you have both Saturn and the Moon in your zodiac sign, Aries. That's some pretty heavy stuff.

You don't always take yourself so seriously so this is kind of a new feeling for you. That means Saturn's doing its job of making you much more selective about where to put all your energy. That's a good thing.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's astrology wants you to close an open loop that's been making it nearly impossible to fully relax. You know, that thing that you've now spent more time avoiding doing than it would actually take to get it done.

Saturn and the Moon in your subconscious zone give you a little push to stop distracting yourself with things that don't really matter so you can focus on what does. This is a big weight that's about to be lifted off your shoulders, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Having both Saturn and the Moon in Aries, your friendship zone, on November 20 makes you much more introverted than usual. I wouldn't be surprised if people are asking you what's wrong all day because they miss your yapping.

Friday's astrology is simply trying to make you a little more selective about who you share your thoughts with. Not everyone needs to know everything about you, Gemini. Today, you're figuring out exactly who does.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's horoscope wants you to lock in at work. Since the Moon is your ruling planet, its conjunction to Saturn on November 20 is extra strong for you.

Get ready to feel a little uncomfy because Aries rules your career zone. The pressure's definitely on for you to take your job seriously today even though you'll really just feel like staying in bed.

Once you actually get through your workday, though, Cancer, I think you'll really like how accomplished you feel. Much more satisfying than binge-watching the same TV show you've already seen a hundred times, isn't it?

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's Moon-Saturn conjunction in Aries has you rethinking your goals on November 20. It's time to get serious about that one thing you've always said you'd do but never actually made any real plans to make it happen.

Today's Aries energy gives you that push to finally start taking this goal seriously. Saturn gives you the discipline to follow through. It's about time, Leo!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On November 20, you're finally done fixing everyone else's problems. Just because you can doesn't mean you have to, Virgo.

Friday's astrology makes it so much easier for you to see the difference between your own responsibilities and what someone else should really be doing on their own.

The best part is you don't even have to say anything. Not jumping in to give advice or show them how it's done is enough for them to get the hint.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Aries rules your relationship zone. So if you feel a little distant from someone on Friday, that's the Moon-Saturn conjunction showing you it's time to stop bending over backwards for them.

This person has gotten quite used to you fawning over them and getting their way. Not saying this relationship has to end, Libra. But it's about time for their energy to start matching yours.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's astrology shows you how you haven't been taking the best care of yourself. Since the Aries Moon conjuncts Saturn in your daily habits zone, on November 20 you see exactly what's been making you feel so run down lately.

The easy thing to do would be to simply pretend you have no responsibilities today. Remember, Scorpio. Saturn never does anything the easy way. The trick is to figure out how to do what you need to do without burning yourself all the way out.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sorry, Sagittarius, but Friday's astrology wants you to actually commit to something. Not your favorite thing in the world, that's for sure. But this Moon-Saturn conjunction on November 20 happens in your house of joy and fun. So it's not as bad as it sounds!

It's good to be able to go with the flow but some things really are better when you have an actual plan in place. Try it out today. I have a strong feeling you'll really appreciate the results.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's horoscope is a, well, not-so-gentle reminder that you can't go all-in at work at the expense of your home life. The way you handle your career is honorable, Capricorn. On November 20, give your home some of that same love.

Eventually, letting things go at home actually bleeds into your work life, too. So if you've been feeling extra stress at work even though nothing much has changed there, this is very likely why. Food for thought!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The Aries Moon conjunct Saturn makes you a lot more practical on November 20. You usually see things from a very unique and high-level perspective. Friday's astrology has you noticing all the little details that make big ideas like yours actually come to life.

Expect to rethink some of your beliefs today. Doesn't mean they're wrong, Aquarius. Some just might need a bit of an adjustment to be a little more realistic.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, please look at your bank account on November 20. This week's Aries energy has made you a bit loose with your spending. Saturn's about to bring you back down to earth.

Even if you've been good about not treating yourself (or other people) too much, it's always good to have an idea of what you actually have going on financially. Saves you a lot of stress in the future.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.