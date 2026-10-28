Generous Abundance & Luck Finally Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs This November

The universe is being very generous with the four lucky zodiac signs attracting abundance this November. They benefit greatly from the month's astrology.

The month starts off a little slow but things start picking up when Venus and Mercury retrograde both end on November 13. This is the time people start seeing the signs that their lives are finally moving in the right direction. The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, the first day of one of the luckiest astrological seasons all year. Everyone honestly benefits in one way or another, but these astrological signs are hands down the universe's favorites all month.

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1. Libra

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Venus is one of the luckiest planets in astrology and it's in your sign all month. You have been a little worried about your finances over the past three weeks which actually helped you make some good decisions. When both Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13 you can expect good results.

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Mars continues its transit in Leo most of the month along with Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain. These planets can be a dynamic duo. Expect to do a lot of socializing or networking this month. You're gaining some important contacts. When the Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, get ready to feel quite busy on a mental level. Day-to-day activities take on more importance and communication becomes significant.

The Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 conjuncts Uranus. Expect the unexpected. Taking a different path or moving forward on something you have been planning makes this a very fortunate month, Libra.

2. Leo

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This is an expansive month for you since Mars and Jupiter are in your zodiac sign until the 24th. These two planets meet up exactly on the 15th and 16th. This is very dynamic energy. Prepare to feel energized and ready for anything. Just don’t blow anything out of proportion, Leo.

Venus in Libra and Mercury in Scorpio turn direct on November 13, when you start getting lucky through your day-to-day activities. If you are looking for love, you're likely to find it with someone who lives in your own neighborhood or who an immediate family member introduces you to. Speaking of which, if Mercury retrograde made things tense at home, solving these problems and moving forward finally gets easier mid-month.

The Sun moves into Sagittarius on November 22 and this is luckily a sign that is highly compatible with you. Expect to spend more time socializing with friends, especially during the Full Moon in Gemini on the 24th. Since this moon conjuncts Uranus, get ready for an exciting few days. Different from what you are used to. Enjoy!

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3. Gemini

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Expect to communicate a lot with people this month. Well, I guess you always do that. But thanks to Jupiter and Mars in Leo for most of the month, it's likely to actually result in personal gain this month.

Venus turns direct in Libra on the 13th. It's a welcome relief if you have been experiencing any issues or just not having much fun. On the same day, Mercury going direct straightens out any issues you have experienced at work and with your health. Although it may take about a week to see major change.

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This month’s full moon on the 24th falls in your zodiac sign, Gemini! Since it is conjunct Uranus, you are moving away from something or seeking new opportunities and adventures. While Uranus can represent things that are unexpected, its purpose is to shake you out of a rut and make you feel alive again. Mission accomplished!

4. Sagittarius

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Happy Birthday, Sagittarius! The Sun enters your sign this month. That means the focus in on you. You're about to feel quite comfortable and energized in your own skin. This is typically a very positive and motivating time of the year.

If you are planning a trip or traveling this month, it's a great time to do so. Jupiter and Mars together in Leo until the 25th makes you feel some wanderlust. Indulge!

Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13. It is time to release any old baggage or habits you have been holding onto. Sweet relief! You'll notice a shift in energies that affect your social life and likely encourage you to spend more time working toward achieving some big goals.

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You have some decisions in terms of partnerships around the Gemini Full Moon on the 24th. Since the Moon conjuncts Uranus it's quite unpredictable. If a relationship has outlived its time, you'll likely let go of it this month. Just don’t act on any spur-of-the-moment ideas and this should be a fortunate and very lucky month.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.