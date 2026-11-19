Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success from November 23 to 29, 2026. This week, we've got to get strategic.

The Full Moon rises in Gemini on November 24, ending a cycle that began with the New Moon in June. But as with any ending, this is also a chance to start again. Regroup and focus on ways to make your money work for you. When Mars moves into Virgo the next day, this will be even easier. This energy reminds you that success isn't random. It comes to those who plan for it.

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1. Cancer

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Get ready, Cancer. A new era of abundance is just beginning. This year has already brought wealth and fulfillment into your home, but it's about to go to a whole new level. Whether you’re making real estate investments or some much-needed updates, your financial success is tied to where you call home. This will peak on November 28, as Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Leo. But even as you work to build financial stability, remember to enjoy the life you’ve created.

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This is your sign to reflect on where you’re investing, and consider if the choices you’re making will contribute to generational wealth. This is an excellent time to purchase a home or begin getting your finances in order so you can do just that. Long-term wealth is tied to owning real estate, so take the time to invest in what is guaranteed to grow.

2. Leo

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You need to slow down, Leo. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign since last summer, it's been full steam ahead. But that doesn’t always help you in achieving your long-term dreams, like financial success. As Mars moves into Virgo on November 25, you are urged to slow down. This is a time to go over your expenses and make a new financial plan. Take a mature approach to achieving your goals.

Mars will go retrograde in Virgo on January 10, 2027, where it will remain until February 21, when it backtracks into Leo. However, once direct, it will re-enter Virgo from May through July 2027. Because of that, what you begin now will become quite lucrative in the coming year. In other words, this is the time to start planning for the wealth you want to create.

3. Taurus

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Let's look back for a second, shall we? On June 14, the New Moon rose in Gemini. Something new was taking root in your life during this time, and you likely had to make an important decision about your money. Now, as the Full Moon rises in the same sign on November 24, you're finally seeing your financial endeavor grow in the ways you hoped. Your diligence is paying off, Taurus.

Financial success comes naturally for you. But that doesn’t mean that everything happens instantaneously. This new chapter is about approaching money with a different mindset. Of course, you will still be working hard, but you should also invest in passive and unconventional income streams as well. The goal isn’t to rely on your talents for success but on your continued wise investments.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.