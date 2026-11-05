5 Zodiac Signs Are Making Their Big Comeback This November

Five zodiac signs are making their big comeback this November. It's almost the end of the year, and many of us were losing hope that this was in the cards. For once, we're happy to be proven wrong.

What was stagnant is now picking up the pace this month. So, whether you've felt stuck in your career or relationships, it's all taking a turn for the better. This is the moment we've been waiting for!

1. Libra

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Libra, you're making your biggest comeback yet, and it has everything to do with Venus. "Your ruling planet only goes retrograde once every year and a half, so when she does, it's pretty flipping intense," astrologer Joshua Pingley explained. "It typically has you questioning everything."

Since the start of October, you've been doing a lot of reflecting, and it's almost time to put what you've discovered to good use. Once November 13 hits and Venus goes direct in your sign, everything will change for the better. This is your moment to shine and feel proud of how far you've come. You may not be exactly where you want to be just yet, but you are well on your way.

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2. Taurus

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Venus, your ruling planet, has been retrograde since the start of October. In this time, you've been rethinking what you want out of life. Your goals or what you need in a partner may have completely transformed. Now, you need to make choices that align with the new you.

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"Come November 13th, when Venus finally comes out of retrograde, that's your moment, your rebirth, your reinvention," Pingley said. "[That's] your time to stand on business and stop feeling so weird about yourself, your goals, what you're doing, where you're going, [and] the relationships in your life." Stop questioning if you're on the right track and start doing what feels right in your soul.

3. Virgo

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It's finally your time to shine, Virgo, and it's all thanks to Mercury. "Every single time that your ruling planet has gone retrograde this year has been in water signs," Pingley explained. First Pisces, then Cancer, and now Scorpio. On the surface, it might not sound like a big deal; however, it's made it a lot harder to think objectively.

But that's all changing on November 13, when the planet of communication goes direct. This is affecting everyone, but it's directly responsible for your comeback. Suddenly, everything makes sense. Your mind is as sharp as ever, and you know just what to do to achieve your goals.

4. Gemini

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You've been stuck in a rut, Gemini, and you're sick of it. Mercury, your ruling planet, has been retrograde in Scorpio since October and was retrograde in Cancer and Pisces earlier in the year. These water signs have made it hard to think objectively without your feelings getting in the way. "You've been much more in your feels than usual and therefore acting on emotion more than logic and reasoning," Pingley said.

But on November 13, the planet of communication goes direct, and you get to have your comeback moment. It's as if the fog lifts, and suddenly, you know just what to do to make your life better. Finally, you're getting out of your rut and moving forward.

5. Scorpio

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Congratulations, Scorpio! In November, you're experiencing the biggest comeback of any zodiac sign, and honestly, you could use it. "You've been getting rocked for the majority of this year, but in particular, over the past few months," Pingley said. You've seriously been dragged through the mud, and no one could blame you if you gave up hope. But cheer up, because your comeback is here.

When Venus and Mercury end their retrogrades on November 13, you'll finally see the light, so don't throw in the towel just yet. Your patience and resilience got you here, and you should feel proud. It might've been an energetically draining year, but you're getting your lick back soon enough.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.