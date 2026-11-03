Life's Finally Getting Better For 4 Zodiac Signs Who've Been Emotionally Unwell

Life is finally getting better for four zodiac signs who've been emotionally unwell. For the last few months, we've been going through it, but the Taurus Full Moon on October 26 marked a serious turning point. Now, things are looking up.

"The fullness of the moon awakens our intuitive senses, and we infer something that defies traditional logic," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained. We're connecting dots and making sense of the parts of our lives that have long confused us. It might not be easy, but our lives are getting much better because of it.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Deep breaths, Taurus. The Full Moon in your sign was pretty exhausting, and I know you could use a break right about now. Well, don't worry. You are going to get one. Venus is working its magic to make your life better, but you need to put in a little work too.

Advertisement

"The remedy is to adhere to a more structured schedule and to prioritize health," Grim advised. Especially when your energy levels are low, sticking to a routine goes a very long way. It's easy to get distracted or to jump from one task to another, but your life will be a lot easier with a little structure.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you've been going through it. And since the Taurus Full Moon, you're rethinking a lot of your recent decisions. "You might see how you're letting negative experiences from your past shape your current relationships," Grim explained. Rather than dwelling on what went wrong and letting it affect your current connections, try to let go of the past.

You learned a lot from what you've been through, but you can't keep looking back and expect to have healthy relationships now. It's time to be present and live in the moment. Life gets so much better when you do.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If nobody's told you yet, it's OK to take a breather, Leo. I know it feels like the pressure is on, especially at work. It's easy to get overwhelmed, especially when the responsibilities keep piling up. If you want your life to get better, you need to make a change.

Take some time to weigh your priorities and figure out which ones really need your attention. You can't do everything at once. It's just not possible. "Rearrange your commitments," Grim advised, and find a better work-life balance so you don't burn out.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Like many full Moons, this one was a period of reflection, Aquarius. You've been doing a lot of thinking and figuring out what's best for you. But that only goes so far. At some point, you need to make a change if you want your life to get better.

"Some of you [want] to relocate, but maybe complications are coming up with finding a job in that location," Grim said. "Some of you are straight up dissatisfied with your jobs and wanna make adjustments and pursue a different calling." Instead of letting these roadblocks hold you back, find a workaround. It won't be easy, but you can do it.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.