Some great things start falling into place on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from November 23 to 29, 2026. But to make the most of it, you must stay fully present. Notice everything, and be ready to see where your dreams are already coming true.

The Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 begins the week with a burst of optimism. This lunation helps you see that being lucky has a lot to do with your perspective. On November 25, Mars moves into Virgo, reminding you to go slowly when building something you want to last. Take your time in this phase of your life. Notice where everything is falling into place and where you’re being guided to invest your own energy. This is the beginning of a new and lucky journey.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, November 28

It’s safe to start trusting yourself again, Aries. With a retrograde stellium of planets in your zodiac sign, it's been hard to feel clear-headed and confident about moving forward. But all that begins to change this week as asteroid Vesta stations direct in Aries on November 28.

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Vesta helps you understand what is valuable to you, which gives you the clarity you've been missing. While you may still find yourself waiting until next month to make any big decisions, being able to trust yourself once again changes the game.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, November 25

Make a plan for your dreams, Taurus. Mars moves into Virgo on November 25, helping you plan for the life you’ve always wanted to live. This can include everything from romance and family to your career and divine soul purpose.

Yet the most important thing that Mars in Virgo helps you with is enjoying your life. With its upcoming retrograde at the start of 2027, you can expect to go through a review period. But that will only help you better manifest the life of your dreams.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, November 24

Everything is coming full circle, dearest Gemini. The Full Moon rises in your sign on November 24, bringing to fruition what began on the New Moon on June 14. A lunar cycle in your zodiac sign represents an important emotional phase regarding your sense of self and ability to make important decisions.

You often get weighed down by too many options, but this Moon allows you to cut through all that and know what choice is right for you. While you may have been entertaining options since June, now is when you finally decide what and who will be moving forward with you into the new year.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, November 28

You need to be invested in what you do, Cancer. Asteroid Vesta stations direct in Aries on November 28, helping you understand the choices you need to make in your career. This has been an ongoing theme for the last few months. You’ve done more reflecting on the past than actually moving forward.

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Vesta helps you feel invested in the work you do, while also knowing that you deserve to be seen for it. This sets the stage for an incredible period in your professional life that will really get going in December.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, November 28

Go through all the options, dear Leo. While Jupiter has been moving through your zodiac sign since last summer, you are now meant to slow down. Take time to make sure the choices you’re making will actually lead to the abundance and expansion you crave. This becomes easier as Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Leo on November 28.

While Jupiter will go retrograde in just a few weeks, this is your chance to start exploring all your options. But it also asks you to focus on compromise and negotiating in all aspects of your life. Save any big decisions for after the new year.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, November 25

You deserve to feel good about yourself and your life, Virgo. But to do that, you must also let yourself grow. Be mindful of this as Mars moves into your zodiac sign on November 25. This is the start of a very transformative chapter.

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Mars will be in Virgo through February, though it will begin its retrograde in early January. As part of this cycle, it will return to Virgo post-retrograde in May of 2027, making what you choose to do now crucial to the new year ahead. While Mars may want you to rush ahead, you need to pause and truly reflect on how everything feels rather than making a purely logical decision.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, November 28

Whether you want to admit it or not, Libra, the people in your life affect the path you choose. While you are one of the most social zodiac signs, you often underestimate the role others play in your life. They aren't just lovers or friends, but people who influence what you choose for yourself.

Be mindful of this on November 28, as Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Leo. Venus in your zodiac sign helps you attract opportunities and new connections into your life. But Jupiter in Leo means your luck will come from the people you choose to walk beside you. So it’s up to you to choose wisely.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, November 24

Anything is possible, sweet Scorpio. It has been a long season of healing and transformation. But through it all, you kept showing up for the process, even when you weren't sure where it would lead. Now, as the Full Moon in Gemini rises on November 24, you can finally choose the direction you want to take your life.

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This lunation brings the completion of one cycle and the beginning of another. This time, though, you deeply know yourself and what you deserve. That makes it so much easier to choose the path and life that calls to your soul.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, November 25

Invest in your own success, Sagittarius. Mars moves into Virgo on November 25, making this an active and successful time in your professional life. Mars in Virgo turns your focus toward the work you do and what you can create for yourself.

Yet, you must be patient with this process. Don’t expect instant results, but do keep investing in yourself and the success you want to create. Jupiter will be moving into Virgo next year as well, helping you reap the success you’re beginning to build at this moment. Don’t give up now.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, November 28

While you are still learning to be open to change, even the kind you haven’t planned for, the universe has another surprise up its sleeve. On November 28, Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Leo, meaning an important change is occurring in your professional life.

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This may involve a business partner or a shift in how you approach your work. No matter what your inner fears are whispering, what is happening now is truly for your greatest good. Trust this process, Capricorn, and show up fully for it.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, November 24

You deserve this and so much more, Aquarius. The Full Moon in Gemini rises on November 24, bringing fruition to what began with the New Moon on June 14. Gemini energy calls your attention to your personal life, including your romantic relationship and the kind of life you want to build. But there are so many options to choose from, which has been part of the problem.

Lucky for you, you finally know what you want and deserve, which makes the decision you’re preparing for feel easy. Remember: There will always be other possibilities, but that doesn’t mean making a choice at this moment is wrong.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, November 28

Life doesn’t always go according to your plans, Pisces. Sometimes, it’s even better. On November 28, asteroid Vesta goes direct in Aries, helping you understand what true abundance means. While this helps your finances improve, it’s also about realizing what you actually need in your life to feel fulfilled.

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You are in the process of creating long-term wealth and stability, but that doesn’t mean your values have shifted. Money comes and goes. The people and the kind of life you live will always be more important. Embrace this awareness and be open to a life even better than you’d planned for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.