Four zodiac signs are attracting lots of financial opportunities for the rest of November. Get ready to seize the moment, because this is our chance to build some serious wealth.

For the last few months, we might not have seen much action in our bank accounts. But with Venus and Mercury finally direct and Mars meeting up with Jupiter, big things are in the works. November 2026 is the month money starts flowing our way.

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1. Leo

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Get ready, Leo. Mars and Jupiter met up in your sign on November 16, kickstarting a new era of financal success. "This could bring a huge opportunity," astrologer Auste Grigutis said. "And it's actually an opportunity way bigger than you expect."

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You might get the chance to work with a brand you love, or you could be offered the promotion you've been vying for. You're more confident in your abilities now, and that goes a long way. Don't feel like you have to stay in your current job, either.

"You also may get a raise or an opportunity to have a higher salary elsewhere," the astrologer added. "Just make sure that you're not underselling yourself." Advocate for what you deserve. The more you believe in yourself, the more money you'll get.

2. Libra

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Congrats, Libra! You're finally getting paid what you're worth. Venus turned direct in your zodiac sign on November 13. According to Grigutis, that means any frustrating financial situations you've been dealing with are getting cleared up. After a few long months, you can finally move forward and leave that stress behind.

Honestly, it's been a long time coming. "You are really gonna realize that you've been doing way too much work for way too little money," the astrologer said. Enough is enough. November is the perfect time to ask for more, because people are willing to pay it. You're a money magnet!

3. Scorpio

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The New Moon in your sign on November 9 changed everything, Scorpio. Whether you've noticed it yet or not, this lunation brought an exciting opportunity into your life. But it's not entirely new. You put a passion project on the back burner, and November is the time to give it a real shot.

Whether it's a side business or a new career path, you need to stop doubting yourself. If something is stuck in your heart, give it a chance.

The universe is redirecting you. What's more, "you're gonna make a lot of money doing that thing," Grigutis said. So, even if it seems silly now, get on it. Major money is on the table.

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4. Taurus

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November is not the time to be a lone wolf, Taurus. Your relationships are about to start paying big time. "You're gonna actually make money through other people or through some sort of connection that you have," Grigutis explained. "Maybe you've already been working on a collab with someone and that collab is gonna start getting profitable."

Venus turned direct on November 13, and that really put things into motion. Any stagnation you've experienced is out the window now. November is really your month to shine, so don't fumble the bag. Spend time networking and connecting with friends. The more you socialize, the greater your financial blessings become.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.