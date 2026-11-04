6 Zodiac Signs Attract The Wealth & Success They're Owed In November

Six zodiac signs are attracting the wealth and success they're owed in November. This month isn't just about transformation (though, that's happening too). It's also about money coming back to you!

"With Venus and Mercury retrograde, old financial opportunities, unpaid rewards, former clients, and business connections could return with a second chance," astrologer Helena Hathor explained. This is especially true with Jupiter and the South Node both in Leo. Karmic wealth is coming back to you, so get ready.

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1. Cancer

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Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node are all in Leo, and this means big things for your wallet, Cancer. According to Hathor, "this is massive for your financial independence, possessions, and long-term earnings." Especially in mid-November, former clients are returning, and your income is growing greatly. But to make the most of this, you have to be willing to put yourself out there.

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It's tempting to stay in your bubble, but if you want to be successful, you gotta be willing to connect. Spend time networking and don't be afraid to reach out to old connections, whether that's past co-workers or even friends you grew apart from. This month, being social really does pay.

2. Capricorn

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Your bank balance might not be where you want it to be, but don't give up hope just yet, Capricorn. "This is the month when people are giving back to you financially," Hathor said. "This is to do with long-term wealth with your shared assets, investments, and properties."

You might even have the chance to renegotiate some formal financial agreements and get a better deal this time around. So, get ready to negotiate and talk business. November 2026 might be your biggest money-making month yet.

3. Libra

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You have influence, Libra, and in November, you're using it to make money. "Venus, your planetary ruler, is gonna sextile Jupiter twice this month," Hathor explained. Add the Scorpio New Moon to the mix, and your connections are bringing in the big bucks.

Whether it's through social media or your real-life friends, you're making money by socializing. In your career, former clients and opportunities are coming back around, so you need to lock in. Don't let this moment go to waste.

4. Scorpio

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Congratulations, Scorpio! You're hitting the jackpot this month. With Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node all in Leo, this is your chance to reinvent yourself and your public image. "You are attracting the millions, and that is also helping you attract millions in your bank account," the astrologer said. But your luck doesn't end there.

At the end of the month, the Gemini Full Moon gives you another financial boost. Your earning potential is growing big time in November. And combined with an unexpected leadership opportunity, you're booked and busy for the rest of the year.

5. Taurus

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Taurus, you're experiencing a major financial breakthrough this month. "Venus is actually gonna station direct, and this is giving you money from your nine-to-five," Hathor explained. But that's not your only windfall in November.

By the end of the month, you're also gonna see some cash come in unexpected ways, whether through property or perhaps family. This is exactly what you need to feel good about your financial standing. So, get ready. Serious wealth is heading your way.

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6. Leo

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Leo, this month, your people skills are paying off big time. With Mars and Jupiter in your sign, there's no hiding from the spotlight in November, not that you want to. Without realizing it, your newfound confidence is increasing your aura, and in turn, your wealth.

"Everyone is like turning their heads to look at you," Hathor said. "So if you're in sales, you're gonna sell anything." It feels like money is flowing your way just by you entering a room. No complaints here!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.