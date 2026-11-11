5 Zodiac Signs Have A Lil' Career Plot Twist On The Way

Five zodiac signs have a lil' career plot twist heading their way in November. With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, Venus retrograde in Libra, and Jupiter moving through Leo, this is our chance to change directions.

"Maybe an old opportunity is going to show up, or they're finally gonna realize what they actually wanna do," astrologer Auste Grigutis said. Either way, we're leaving behind what isn't working. We know a good opportunity when we see one, and we aren't gonna miss our shot.

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1. Leo

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Get ready, Leo. All of your hard work is finally gonna be noticed. You were starting to doubt this moment would ever come, but it's here now. "Currently, you have Jupiter and Mars moving through your sign," Grigutis explained. "So, this can actually bring more attention [to] something that you've actually been working on behind the scenes."

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It might feel like a plot twist, but it's one you're welcoming with open arms. Don't be surprised if people approach you to work together or even recommend you for higher positions. You have a certain magnetic energy that just can't be beat. With the universe on your side, November is your month to shine.

2. Aquarius

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Lately, Aquarius, you've been rethinking your entire career. Maybe you're feeling stuck or like your job just isn't as exciting as it used to be. Maybe the pay is too low, or you have a boss you can't stand. Unfortunately, this won't be changing in November. But that just means you have to take matters into your own hands.

With Mercury in retrograde, you're doing a lot of reflecting. "You're gonna really start questioning whether the path you're on is where you see yourself in 10 years," Grigutis explained. If it's not, then it's time to polish up your resumé and start applying. An old opportunity could also come back around, or a conversation could lead you in an entirely new direction. Either way, a plot twist is heading your way!

3. Scorpio

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In November, you're done playing it small, and good for you. With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, you're realizing how much you've been undervalued. Well, enough is enough. You're over it, Scorpio, and ready for a change. Luckily, the universe is giving you the green light to go after what you want.

"Maybe up until now, you've kind of been waiting to see whether you are qualified for a position. Maybe you're thinking of starting your own business," Grigutis remarked. "That is all happening now." It's time to take yourself seriously and start making some moves. You've got this!

4. Taurus

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Taurus, your priorities are shifting, and drastically. With Mercury and Venus both in retrograde, you're doing a lot of thinking. "You actually may realize in November that the career that you've been building doesn't really support the lifestyle that you want," Grigutis said. OK. So, now what?

Take some time to think about what is most important in your life and job now. Is it a higher salary? A more flexible schedule? More meaning? You might relocate or start working remotely. It won't be easy, but if you want a blossoming career, you need to make hard decisions now.

5. Cancer

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Congratulations, Cancer! A huge financial opportunity is on the way. But it's gonna change your plans, so get ready. With Jupiter and Mars moving through Leo, you have the motivation to go after your dreams. What's great is this is gonna pay well, too.

Just make sure you know your worth. "If you're negotiating something right now, you actually may be able to renegotiate at a better rate," Grigutis said. You may also realize that skills you've been offering for free are a gold mine. So don't settle in November. Go after what you want and don't back down.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.