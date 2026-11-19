Four zodiac signs finally get the ending they need on Friday. November 20, 2026 is an Earth Dog Close Day, which puts things to rest once and for all.

Old projects and conversations are finally worked through as you learn to leave the past behind during a Close Day. Dog energy is friendly and loyal, so even tough goodbyes can end well. The nice thing is that Earth energy doesn't create chaos for these animal signs, who still have a very bright future ahead of them to build.

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1. Pig

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Pig, you're no longer seeing an old relationship from your past as an option on Friday. Sometimes, when you feel lonely, you romanticize the past. You know the situation made it pretty much impossible to stay in touch. Yet, a part of you hung on to hope.

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On November 20, you close that door for good. Even if the thought comes up, you just shut it down and remember why you made your decisions. You come to terms with the fact that you did do the right thing, even though it's hard and you miss them sometimes.

You know that nothing can make someone who they are not. You accept that reality and resolve to live in the now.

2. Rabbit

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You finally get the last word in an argument that's been going on for too long, Rabbit. On November 20, you have a chance to clear your name with someone who has been determined not to see you for who you truly are.

On Friday, the situation seems to come to a head, but instead of falling into old patterns, you stop and realize this is a chance for closure. In your mind, you are done with the entire situation.

You don't have to agree with a person to feel good about yourself. Instead, you say one thing and leave it at that. The peace you leave with is a gift.

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3. Tiger

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You stop letting people waste your time on Friday. It's been almost like a loop you keep going through over and over again. You try to be nice, and yet, you're unappreciated. Tiger, you decide that if something isn't working with a certain person, you have to stop trying. You can't keep going into the same situation each time without help from their side.

Even if you feel like you could do more, they need to decide that this is what they want to do, too. You give yourself room to change your mind, but the door to what you're doing now is closing. They have to show true signs of change for you to reconsider giving more of yourself away again.

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4. Horse

Design: YourTango

You finally complete an important project at your job that you wanted to do sooner but couldn't. On Friday, the work stress is finally over, and you can stop worrying. Having something lingering over your head has made you feel anxious. Dog energy brings a friend into your situation, and you ask them to help you get past the finish line.

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There are many reasons why things fell behind. One includes having too much put on you to do alone. You're only one person, and it felt pretty frustrating. Now that's in the past. Because today is an Earth energy day, you end things well, so there are few complaints.

Close Day energy helps you to submit to being done and over with it. You don't have to think about what to do tomorrow when you get home. No work needs to be handled late at night. You can finally relax and enjoy yourself, Horse.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.