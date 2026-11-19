Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on November 20, 2026. There's something in the air on Friday, and it has us feeling as though we could accomplish way more than ever before. Perhaps it's hubris, and we're just kidding ourselves, or maybe it's the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries.

This lunation takes a person and gives them the kind of confidence they've been missing. And even if we haven't been lacking confidence, is it ever a bad thing to get a booster shot from the stars? Of course, not! This is the start of a powerful new era, and it's gonna be good.

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1. Leo

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Without even realizing what's going on, you're picking up on the energy of the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries. On Friday, it's pretty impossible to ignore. Not that you should try. This Moon emboldens you to make an important decision you've been putting off.

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Aries energy always comes with nerve, and you'll be using that on November 20. It's going to change something in your life, possibly on a permanent level. And trust in this: it's gonna be positive.

Sometimes, it takes guts to choose the unpopular stance, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong choice. By doing so, you change the course of your fate and walk right into a powerful new era. This is when your fortune turns for the better, Leo.

2. Aries

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It's pretty easy for you to adapt to a transit like the waxing gibbous Moon in your sign. That's because you're already in the mood for change and renewal, Aries. Waxing means building, and that's what you've been doing.

You've been building up courage. You've been building up nerve. And you've definitely been building up power. On Friday, you have what it takes to conquer whatever stands in your way.

You will rise victorious, even if it means you've just learned how to handle a bad habit. This is the start of a powerful and far more fortunate era. No complaints here! You know it's gonna be good.

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3. Sagittarius

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You sometimes feel like you can do things others cannot. That is because you believe in the power of the mind more than others dare to, Sagittarius. You've created your own little world of miracles. Wow.

On Friday, during the waxing gibbous Moon in Aries, you feel as if your power is growing along with the Moon. It's becoming whole and available to you to use as a tool. What will you do with it? Think big, Sag. The world really is your oyster now.

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You are creating a new and improved life for yourself. You aren't listening to the naysayers who never believed in you, anyway. What good would that do? You believe in yourself enough as it is. You're your own boss now, and it sure feels good. You're entering a powerful new era, and this is just the start of so many positive changes to come.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.