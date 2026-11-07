4 Zodiac Signs Get A Little Extra Love & Protection From The Universe This November

Four zodiac signs are getting a little extra love and protection from the universe this November. It might not feel like it now, but this month is a spiritual awakening of sorts. We're finally getting the answers we've been waiting for.

"November is destined. It's spiritual in every way," an astrologer named May said. This is the month "where we discover what we've been searching for. Where we're able to see our growth and talents, and make something out of them." So, it's gonna be a busy few weeks for these astrological signs, but it's nothing we can't handle, especially because the universe has our back.

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1. Leo

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Are you ready for all eyes to be on you? Of course, you are, Leo. That's how you prefer it. But even you will be surprised by all the attention you get in November. "Get ready for recognition, for career advancements, for a status change," May said. "Your courage, your power, your voice, your fire [are] coming back to you."

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This November, you're really leveling up, and that's because Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node are all in your sign. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime configuration," the astrologer added. "Let Jupiter free you from people, places, things that aren't for your highest good. Let Mars bring back the fire of courage, of standing up."

Will this be a lot easier said than done? Probably, but you've never been one to let a challenge hold you back. The universe is protecting you right now, too, so go after what you want and give it your all.

2. Scorpio

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Get ready, Scorpio. "November just may be the most important, fated, decision-filled season of your life," May said. That sounds intimidating, but with the universe's protection, there's no reason to worry.

Mars, your ruling planet, is joining forces with the South Node and Jupiter. That means something very exciting is heading your way. Keep your eyes peeled for unexpected opportunities and surprising connections. But don't be surprised if you need to let go of something in the process. You're making room for something much better.

"It's like the stars are screaming at you [to] let go of what you've outgrown [and to] stop fighting for what isn't right," the astrologer added. Once you learn to say goodbye, that's when you'll finally hit the jackpot.

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3. Libra

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Venus, your ruling planet, has been in retrograde since October, and honestly, it's been a lot. But starting now, the universe is finally working in your favor, Libra. On November 13, Venus goes direct in your sign, changing the game. The time for standing still and feeling stuck is officially over. Dunzo. Kaput. And you couldn't be happier.

Don't expect to hide in the shadows in November. You're getting attention from friends in real life and maybe even fans on social media. If you've been dreaming of going viral on TikTok, this is your chance. At the same time, you're letting go of the people and friendships you've outgrown.

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You're feeling the love from the universe and the people in your life. That's the planet of love, for ya. Right now, it's easy to find your people, and that's what you've been needing.

4. Aries

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November is a busy month for you, Aries. You're purging what no longer works, from people and relationships to habits and maybe even your job. This retrograde season taught you what you want and what you definitely don't. With some cosmic support, you're making changes now to improve your life.

"You no longer feel like chasing," May said. "You no longer feel like you need a fight to be heard or desired or for your creative expressions to get the recognition you feel like they deserve." You're putting self-love first and raising your standards. Good for you!

Don't be surprised if you win a competition or finally finish a really challenging task this month. But you're not so much about instant gratification anymore. You want success that will stand the test of time, and you are going to get it.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.