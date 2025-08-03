Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Monday, August 4 — The Moon & North Node Align

There's a special energy in each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for August 4, 2025. The Sagittarius Moon will square the North Node in Pisces, and this transit in astrology prompts you to take action. You might feel a subtle tension between your hunger for truth and your deeper spiritual calling.

With this restlessness in the air, you'll want to figure it all out. Today, the answers aren’t likely to arrive in the form of logic or mapped-out philosophies; they will be intuitive and speak to you through a nudge in your gut. Be sure to stop overthinking and trust your intuition instead. Let's explore what else this means for each astrological sign starting this Monday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily horoscopes for Monday, August 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, before you know it, you’ll get swept away by a bold idea or a long-awaited risk because a sense of destiny is cracking open.

When you start to chase your dreams on August 4, your inner world whispers to you to slow down and turn inward.

During today's Moon square the North Node transit, you’re learning that not all growth happens on the go, and sometimes it begins when you sit still long enough to feel the full weight of your longing.

Don’t bulldoze past the mystery. It’s your new reorientation point.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you’re ready to deepen your emotional bonds with others, but is there a part of you that still clings to self-protection? As an earth zodiac sign, you tend to pace yourself and follow an inner timeline.

Today, that inner voice inside you might tell you it wants to be transformed through love or a sense of shared responsibility with another person. Starting on August 4, you don’t have to rush into anything (you never do).

But when today's Moon squares the North Node, it will be hard to ignore the feeling that something sacred wants to grow between you and someone you love.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you're ready for greatness, and someone in your world is encouraging you to become more globally visible, and perhaps even take on a more public-facing role.

August 4 reveals a connection or, perhaps, you having a confrontational conversation. See how much you’ve outgrown the surface-level lifestyle you're living right now.

Are you ready to do whatever it takes to drop the mask and be truly seen? The realness is worth it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, the energy on August 4 is tangled with big existential questions. Yet, your curiosity is infused with deeper meaning, purpose, and wonder.

The life you’re building today reflects your inner truths and personal philosophies. You don’t need to scrap it all, but you do need to listen to what your spirit is begging you to change.

One slight shift in your daily habits could create the opening to the lifestyle you’ve been praying for.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, there’s a muse in you that wants to be deeply expressed because it might have felt trapped inside.

On August 4, utilize this new awareness. You can shape beauty from your inner complexity and wonderings about what you want from life, including your creative mastery.

As long as you don’t self-edit your voice to make it palatable, you’re on the right side of your inner personality.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’re a rule-follower, and lately, you've been able to keep the peace. But there's an undeniable tension bubbling up between who you were taught to be and who you’re becoming. On August 4, you may wonder whether your newfound awareness is ancestral or innate.

Either way, your soul is stirring, and it wants to break free from structure and the tidy boxes. Don’t be afraid to question the script you inherited from family or your place of origin. You’re allowed to rewrite your story, even if it disrupts tradition.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, you’re talking about things you never thought you’d say aloud. You have dreams, fears, and a future that feel both dazzling and uncertain.

Pay attention to the company you keep on August 4. The people around you are mirroring something essential back to you: your hunger for a life of purpose.

Your craving for something that transcends the everyday is here. Set your ego aside so that you can awaken the part of you that’s tired of being polite and is ready to be empowered.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the way you’ve been defining success is at a new turning point. What once felt solid might now feel hollow. Your power rises to achieve more meaningful wealth: freedom, fulfillment, and alignment.

On August 4, 2025, you’re being asked to invest in something intangible: your spiritual vision. Trust the pull coming from your daily horoscope. It moves you toward what feels irrationally beautiful.

What you get back from your investment in yourself will be soul-deep and rewarding.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, everything in you wants to leap. You're ready to be louder, bolder, and uncontained. As you expand out of familiar territory, your inner compass is being recalibrated.

This moment on August 4, 2025, asks you a question: What are you chasing in life? Is your pursuit of happiness rooted in truth or to protect your ego? Don’t just run from your goals; instead, pursue them steadily.

When you move from your spirit instead of your impulse, your fire becomes prophetic.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you’re dreaming behind the scenes and conjuring up visions so big they scare even you. Yet, beginning on August 4, these visions aren’t just for you. They’re meant to ripple into the collective.

The solitude you’ve been craving is a poetic time for incubation. Talk to the people who get it. Seek out mentors, allies, and soul collaborators. The blueprint of your life is forming, and guess what? You’re not building alone.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you’re catching glimpses of the future through strange dreams and perhaps even chance encounters with new people you meet at the coffee shop or your local food market. As always, the creative ideas you have are ahead of their time, but so are you.

On August 4, your task is to believe that you're not being too idealistic. The new world we’re all co-creating needs people who can translate the mystical into the practical.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the version of you you’ve been hiding is ready to lead and there’s a sense of destiny calling from the horizon. Please don’t take the back seat and let your authority rust, speaking your truth even when it quivers.

Since January, when the North Node entered the point of destiny in the zodiac sign of Pisces, it has been teaching you how to embody the essence you’ve always known was yours. You don’t need to plan more; you just need to feel more clearly.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.