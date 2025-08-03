3 Zodiac Signs Are On The Receiving End Of Something Great On August 4

On August 4, 2025, three zodiac signs are on the receiving end of something great. The energy that occurs on this day brings us a rare kind of harmony between how we feel and what we want. During this day's transit, Sun trine Moon, we feel a release of tensions. No more tug-of-war with our own heart.

On this day, we practically stumble onto the basic meaning of life. While it's not all that grand, it certainly does have personal meaning. Three zodiac signs figure something out, and once it hits, we get it. Sun trine Moon is a luck-bringer, for sure. So, if we find ourselves on the receiving end of something great, we need not question it. It's real, and it's good, and we are here for it all.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

August 4 shows you that you can balance your high ambition with your daily routine without burning out. During the transit of Sun trine Moon, you see the light. You now know that yes, you CAN do it all.

Advertisement

You will feel inspired and ready during this transit. You know that you could grind yourself into the ground, so the unexpected turn of fortune for you is the one that shows you how to balance it all.

You get to call the shots on this day, Aries. So, if you decide that you want even MORE, then you're the one to make that happen. Good luck. The cosmos is on your side!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For once, Leo, you don’t have to push. On August 4, you will find that things go your way almost effortlessly, and it’s because you stopped trying to control everything. You'll find that fortune comes to you through vulnerability.

During the day's transit, Sun trine Moon, you'll discover that it is a give-and-take world. In your case, this means that you must give yourself a break sometimes.

Yes, you can get EVERYTHING done and much to your liking, but that kind of effort requires downtime as well. When you value yourself as a whole being, you treat yourself with kindness. You have value, and when you see that, fortune drops in your lap.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

It's time to exhale, Virgo, and you probably know what this is about. You've been waiting for something, and it's almost as if you've been holding your breath in anticipation. The good thing is, on this day, August 4, you finally get to let that breath out.

Something awesome is about to take place, and the fun part is that it comes out of nowhere. You may have been holding your breath wondering when it was going to happen, but you had no idea it would happen THIS way.

Advertisement

You feel lucky and blessed, and all is right in the world, as far as you're concerned. You don't need to question or judge what happens. Just go with it, Virgo, and trust that it will bring you joy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.