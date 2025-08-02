6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On August 4, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on August 4, 2025. This Monday is an Open Day, and it arrives with triple Snake energy so the day, the year, and even the hour hold the imprint of the intuitive and calculating Wood Snake.

According to Chinese astrology Open Days are rare windows when paths clear and things begin to move. But today’s movement comes from alignment, strategy, and being ready when the moment shows itself. This is one of those powerful days where you can’t fake the energy and you don’t need to. If something is meant to open, it opens. And if not, something better will.

Advertisement

These animal signs are already tuned in and ready to receive Monday’s luck and abundance. It's all happening!

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Monday mirrors you in every way. There’s a rare feeling of being both the observer and the main character. You see everything, but you're also the one being seen. Something you’ve been preparing for quietly (without needing anyone else to validate it) finally begins to move forward.

Advertisement

Your abundance comes from mastery. Maybe that’s a project that gets greenlit, an agreement that lands exactly the way you wanted, or a deeper internal shift where you no longer feel tied to proving anything. You’ve earned this breakthrough without needing applause. Let it unfold naturally, Snake, it’s already yours.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You weren’t expecting it, but something comes through that lightens your financial or mental load on August 4. This is the kind of support that feels like someone actually understands what you’ve been carrying.

You might receive a direct payment, a favor that saves you hours of time, or a moment of relief that creates space for something new to enter. Whatever comes, it doesn’t ask for anything in return. That’s the beauty of Open Day energy! Monday clears room for all the beautiful abundance you don’t have to chase anymore.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve had a feeling something was about to change for the better and you were right. On August 4 you get the first real sign that your next chapter has already begun. A message, a clue, or a specific moment of synchronicity confirms that something you care about is in motion.

Your luck today comes from momentum. Even a small yes today will improve the rest of 2025 for you. Be mindful of what you agree to and what you walk away from. The alignment is real, and this isn’t the time to downplay what’s unfolding. Say yes to what makes you feel alive.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monday is all about divine timing and yours is impeccable. Something lines up in a way that makes everything easier. A conversation gets rescheduled to a better moment. A commitment gets moved so it fits more perfectly. Or someone reaches out right as you were thinking of them.

You don’t need to force anything today, your role is to be awake and responsive. There’s good fortune in your flexibility. A last-minute change could actually lead to a major advantage. Keep your plans light and your intuition sharp. Your abundance era is starting!

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been in your head about something, Ox, whether it’s financial pressure, a job situation, or how long something has taken. But Monday gives you a real-world sign from the universe that you’re not stuck. Something cracks wide open.

Your abundance today might come in the form of progress, something like a financial approval, a timeline confirmation, or a big yes from someone with actual power to make your life better. You don’t need all the answers today, you just need the next step, and it’s on its way. Let yourself feel the shift. Your luck has arrived.

Advertisement

6. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Monday favors clarity and that’s your power move. If you’ve been uncertain about how to phrase something, where to focus your energy, or how to position yourself for a big opportunity, the brain fog clears. Something you say or send lands exactly how you hoped it would.

Your good fortune comes from communication. An email, application, or even a simple “just checking in” carries more weight than usual on August 4. Use it wisely. A door opens when your intention is clean and your confidence is rooted. It’s okay to ask, Rooster, you’re more aligned and intuitive than you realize.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.