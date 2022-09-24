What Your Karmic Debt Number Means & How To Find It

Have you wondered how your birth and your name affect your personality? Numerology can be used to uncover your core numbers, as well as explain how these specific numbers impact your life and relate to karma.

Numerology teaches us about who we are, our core personalities, and how we navigate the world around us.

Core numbers are the numbers that are most influential on who you are and your life’s purpose. They include five specific types of numbers: your Birthday Number, Life Path Number, Personality Number, Expression Number, and Soul Urge Number, which are all taken from your date of birth or your birth name.

While your Birthday Number and Life Path Number are both based on the day you were born, your Personality, Expression and Soul Urge Numbers are based on your given name at birth.

But unlike your core numbers, which can be calculated based on your birth date or name, Karmic Debt Numbers aren't something that you can calculate; rather, they appear in your numerology chart.

What is a Karmic Debt Number?

A Karmic Debt Number is a part of numerology that references cause and effect across lifetimes. It's based on the belief that we have been reincarnated repeatedly, and that we carry karmic lessons and mistakes from those previous lives.

Karmic debt helps you understand what missteps were made in your past existence, and gives you a chance to rectify them and remove the burden they carry.

Figuring out your Karmic Debt Number allows you to break negative cycles, learn from the past, and experience the freedom that comes with lightening your load.

If the idea of having a Karmic Debt Number scares you, it shouldn’t! Although not everyone has one, they are common and can be used to better grasp what you need to do to achieve personal growth.

Only the numbers 13, 14, 16, and 19 carry karmic debt. And each indicates something different.

Karmic Debt Number 13

Karmic Debt Number 13 is an indication that you have abused your morals for financial gain in your career. Because you have taken shortcuts in a prior existence, it will take more effort and be more difficult to obtain professional success.

Roadblocks will be commonplace when striving for success in your work or trying to achieve personal goals. Rather than looking for ways to save time, you will need to be patient and methodical.

If your Karmic Debt Number is 13, it will be important to focus on getting one thing done at a time. The saying, “Jack of all trades, master of none,” should be considered when you are tempted to start multi-tasking. The ability to concentrate on one thing at a time to completion will help you avoid self-doubt.

Karmic Debt Number 14

Karmic Debt Number 14 indicates that you were given freedom in a previous life and took advantage of it. If you have Karmic Debt Number 14, you may have many changes in direction in your life. You will need to be adaptable as your circumstances will be ever-changing.

Those with Karmic Debt Number 14 frequently become addicted to things like drugs, alcohol, or sex due to their sense of escapism. To offset the possibility of upending your life, you will need to be disciplined and set your own boundaries.

Being self-aware by building on your positive traits and maintaining boundaries while keeping your natural free spirit can help overcome this debt. Moderation, humility, and self-control are key in living life to the fullest.

Karmic Debt Number 16

Karmic Debt Number 16 tells you that you have experienced many hardships in the areas of love and relationships in the past. It's a sign that you may exhibit toxicity, dishonesty, and a lack of loyalty in your relationships.

People with this Karmic Debt Number can be egocentric and self-absorbed, believing that others are inferior to them. These characteristics usually have a negative impact on those around them.

Overcoming a Karmic Debt Number of 16 is not easy. It requires complete destruction of who you are to emerge as a humble and loving person.

There will be events in your life that will push you to make a significant change. Letting go of who you were and welcoming spiritual growth will bring you to a higher consciousness.

Karmic Debt Number 19

Karmic Debt Number 19 is associated with abusing power in your past life. If your Karmic Debt Number is 19, you are self-dependent and reject help, preferring to resolve issues on your own.

You harness your power and refuse advice or assistance from others, following your own self-realized and self-serving ideals. You believe you are an army of one and that your plans and ideas are the best.

To get past Karmic Debt Number 19, you will need to be open to receiving help and input from others. You must accept the fact that you are human, therefore imperfect, and will make mistakes. Immersing yourself into unions with others will be something that greatly enhances your life.

How To Calculate Your Karmic Debt Number

Your Karmic Debt Number is associated with your core numerology numbers, but determining your Karmic Debt Number isn't as simple as manual mathematical calculations.

Karmic Debt Numbers appear in your calculations for specific core numbers: your Birthday Number, Life Path Number, Personality Number, Expression Number, and Soul Urge Number.

Karmic Debt Numbers correspond with 13, 14, 16, or 19, meaning they are equal to 1+3 (4), 1+4 (5), 1+6 (7), or 1+9 (10); if any of these numbers appear while calculating your core numbers, you have karmic debt.

1. Calculate your Birthday Number.

Your Birthday Number is the simplest. It's just the day that you were born. For instance, if you are born June 27, your Birthday Number is 9 (2+7 = 9). Since none of the Karmic Debt Numbers (13, 14, 16, or 19) add up to 9, this specific Birthday Number carries no karmic debt.

2. Calculate your Life Path Number.

Your Life Path Number is the most important of your core numbers, as it represents your path and purpose in life. The Life Path Number can be single digitz 1-9, or double digit Master Numbers 11, 22 or 33.

To calculate your Life Path Number, you add all the numbers in your birth date (MM/DD/YYYY) until you get to one singular number. For example, if your birthday is April 28, 2001:

April = 4

28 = (2 + 8) = 10 (1 + 0) = 1

2001 = (2 + 1) = 3

Add the total numbers from each group: (4 + 1 + 3) = 8 = Life Path 8

The number 8 does not correspond with a Karmic Debt Number, and therefore carries no karmic debt.

3. Calculate your Personality Number.

Your Personality Number is your public persona. It's the elements of your personality that you choose to share with the world, and how people view you.

It's calculated by adding the numbers from the month and day of your birth. If you were born on September 21, you would add 9+2+1 = 12, then add 1+2 = 3. A Personality Number of 3 does not correspond to any karmic debt.

4. Calculate your Expression Number.

Your Expression Number, also known as your Destiny Number, is what influences your strengths and weaknesses. This lets you know where you excel as well as potential areas of struggle, so you know where to make improvements.

To calculate your Expression Number, add the digits that correspond to the letters of your name together:

1 = A, J, S

2 = B, K, T

3 = C, L, U

4 = D, M, V

5 = E, N, W

6 = F, O, X

7 = G, P, Y

8 = H, Q, Z

9 = I, R

For example, the name Sam would be 1+1+4 = 6. The number 6 does not carry any karmic debt.

5. Calculate your Soul Urge Number.

Lastly, your Soul Urge Number, also known as your Heart’s Desire Number, is exactly what it sounds like: It’s the things that you are most passionate about, and affects your dreams and decisions.

This number is calculated similarly to the Expression Number except, except you use just the consonants in your name. Using the name Sam again as an example, you would add 1+4 = 5, resulting in no karmic debt.

How do you get rid of karmic debt?

If you've calculated your core numbers and have found that you have Karmic Debt Numbers, this means you have karmic debt. So, how do you overcome it? The answer varies depending on what type of karmic debt you are carrying.

Doing things to take accountability and repay those liabilities is the best way to free yourself.

For some, this means you will need identify and break karmic cycles, while others need to be prepared to put in serious work toward their goals. Whatever your cure is, one thing everyone with karmic debt should do is forgive themselves for the past and commit to doing better in the future.

What does it mean if you have no karmic debt?

If you happen to be blessed enough to have no karmic debt, it simply means your life will not be tied up in repaying past transgressions. Still, you should understand your core numbers and what they mean in your life.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.