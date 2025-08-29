Many introverts have a preference for alone time and solitude because it's the space where they recharge their social batteries, whereas extroverts find fulfillment and are energized by social interactions and conversations. While some people can switch between introverted and extroverted tendencies — shifting their routines and habits depending on the environment they're in — there are certain things introverts find relaxing that extroverts can't stand.

While neither preference is necessarily right or wrong, many introverts build their emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and creativity by leveraging their solitude and relaxing on their own. They're not simply distracting themselves from inner thoughts with mindless entertainment or watching TV, they're indulging active habits — like hobbies and self-reflection — that truly add value to their lives and support them in their authenticity when they do leave the home.

Here are 11 things introverts find relaxing that extroverts can't stand

1. Spending time alone

Despite popular belief, many introverts do enjoy their social interactions and conversations with others, but have a preference for their alone time. Not only is it relaxing and reenergizing after a lot of social connection, it gives them a space to reconnect with themselves — in ways that may be harder when they're around other people.

There are a number of ways that introverts make the most of their alone time, but simply spending time with themselves is already something that certain extroverts can't stand. They'd prefer to be around other people to relax, have conversations, and express themselves through interaction, whereas introverts tend to thrive on their own.

2. Listening to music with headphones

Like a study from Personality and Individual Differences suggests, introverts have a lower threshold for internal stimulation, so things like music can be subtle and still provide them with a kind of mental stimulation. Even if they're just listening to music at home with headphones, listening to soft music or even subtle instruments is one of the things introverts find relaxing that extroverts can't stand.

While extroverts may prefer louder, more energizing music to relax their minds and provide a level of mental stimulation to be powerful — they have a higher threshold for this — introverts can relax and unwind with a much more subtle experience.

3. Rainy days

Introverts tend to prefer colder, more gloomy, and dreary environments, at least according to a 2023 study, so it's not surprising that they love a rainy day. Not only does it remove any kind of "FOMO" or guilt they may have during the summer or on a nice day to get outside, rather than enjoy their own company and rent, it's comforting and calming.

There's a reason why so many people use rain noises to fall asleep — it's the perfect backdrop for a restful and relaxing routine.

4. Doing hobbies alone

While many people, regardless of their personality type or introvertedness, tend to enjoy their hobbies and active habits — from creative endeavors, to working out, and playing instruments — introverted people almost always prefer to do them on their own.

Doing them alone is often what provides them with all of the self-reflection and mental health benefits engaging in personalized hobbies boasts, like experts from Harvard Health argue, whether that's a better mood, less stress, or generally better health.

5. Working and studying alone

Part of the reason why introverts love working from home or studying on their own in a corner of the library is because they find their solitude to be restful and relaxing. They're not only more comfortable and rested on their own, they're more efficient, productive, and creative because of it.

Of course, like family counselor Lynne Reeves Griffin argues, introverts are often comfortable in small groups of people — with a few close friends or one-on-one conversations — but prefer to be alone, even if they're working in a professional setting. It's much more relaxing for them to focus on their own work without the added draining element of small talk or superficial social interaction.

6. Quiet time with others

Whether it's watching a TV show together or simply reading in the same vicinity, quiet time with others — essentially spending alone time together — is one of the things introverts find relaxing that extroverts can't stand. They can still enjoy the benefits of time spent together and social interaction at its most basic level, without any of the energy drain that comes with superficial conversations or interaction.

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, many introverts find quiet and meaningful social interactions to be much more fulfilling than other ones that lack depth, which is why they tend to cultivate smaller social circles. Even if they're not actively speaking to or doing an activity with a person, they find it relaxing to simply be in their presence, especially if it's someone they already know, love, and trust.

7. Putting their phone away

Extroverts tend to find peace, fulfillment, and meaning in nearly constant stimulation. They're not only able to gather their thoughts, regulate themselves, and even relax in the face of stimulation — whether it's a social interaction, a crowded room, or mindless entertainment — they often seek it out in their daily routines. That's part of the reason why they don't prefer their solitude or alone time — it's too quiet and internal to be exciting and fulfilling.

However, detaching from that mentality and doing things like putting their phone away or turning off background noise are some of the things introverts find relaxing that extroverts can't stand. Introverts like the quietness of their own thoughts without distraction and appreciate the self-reflection these moments can bring, rather than being overwhelmed by a million people talking or the simulation of doomscrolling.

8. Silence

Introverts' preference for solitude and silence may actually be ironically protecting them from rising rates of loneliness among adults, considering they're more energized to interact with others and show up as their authentic selves when they intentionally spend time alone.

Even if it's just sitting in silence after work, regulating emotions, and reflecting on their day with active habits, they prefer these things over endless and mindless conversations and interactions.

9. Staying home on the weekends

Staying home on the weekends or opting for a self-care night on a Friday evening are some of the things introverts find relaxing that extroverts can't stand. Not only are they drained by small talk and interaction lacking depth, they're often exhausted after being in crowded and overstimulating rooms.

So, it's not entirely surprising that they'd prefer to hang out with a close friend at home or spend time alone than go out on the weekends.

10. Going out solo

If they are going out of the house — whether it's to grab a coffee, take themselves on a personal date, or grab a bite to eat — many introverts prefer to do it alone. They appreciate the intentionality, mindfulness, and quietness a personal date offers, even if it's one of the things that extroverts can't stand.

Of course, introverts don't despise being alone; in fact, they prefer it most of the time. So, while they may avoid crowded and overstimulating spaces, they're not afraid to browse a bookstore, go see a movie, or eat a meal on their own time to enjoy their own company.

11. Meditation and mindfulness

According to a study from the Journal of Occupational Health, protecting space for mindfulness, solitude, and peace at home is incredibly important, not just for protecting mental health, but also physical well-being. Many introverts and homebodies make an effort to prioritize these habits — whether it's journaling at home, meditating, or simply reflecting on their day by taking a quiet walk outside.

However, for extroverts that find relaxation and peacefulness around stimulation and interactions with others, meditation and the quietness of mindfulness aren't as appealing. They may even try to distract themselves from solitude with a busy schedule or mindless entertainment.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.