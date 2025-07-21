It should go without saying that everyone has a hobby that instantly brightens their day. Whether it's skateboarding, basketball, or playing video games, each person has something in their life that instantly causes them to unwind after a grueling day of work. Even so, there are only a select few hobbies that make people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it.

While all hobbies are cool in their own way, these 11 hobbies have a way of making people nod or raise their eyebrows in slight surprise. Maybe it's because they don't engage in these hobbies themselves, or view these hobbies as highly intelligent or creative, but either way, there's no denying that people who do these 11 hobbies are slightly cool. That being said, what hobbies do people have that make others instantly admire them in the first place?

11 hobbies that make people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it:

1. Playing a musical instrument

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

The first hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is playing a musical instrument. Sure, playing a musical instrument isn't anything new; however, this doesn't make it less cool. From being able to play the piano to being able to play the violin, people who are musically gifted are viewed as creative.

However, that isn't all, as some research suggests that being able to play an instrument might make you just a little bit more intelligent. According to a study published in 2022, playing an instrument was related to a small increase in cognitive ability over the span of someone's lifetime.

So, whether it's because someone is slightly more intelligent or simply because they're viewed as deep and creative, there's no denying that hearing that someone plays an instrument makes them look slightly cooler, even if their friends would never admit it.

2. Practicing martial arts or boxing

DenisProduction.com | Shutterstock

Sure, learning that someone exercises consistently is pretty cool; however, a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is someone who does martial arts or boxing. Everybody knows that people who do martial arts or boxing are very disciplined.

From their rigorous training to the exertion they put in, there's no denying that this sort of hobby requires a good deal of tolerance and strength. Maybe that's why so many people secretly admire those who are committed to these sorts of hobbies. As cool as they may be, constantly going into a boxing ring to get beaten up on isn't exactly easy.

Still, there's no denying that boxing has its fair share of advantages. According to a study published in 2022, exposure to one year of boxing actually improved their memory. So, while boxing and martial arts might not always be easy, in the end, these sports aren't just good for the body, but they're good for the mind as well.

3. Learning new languages

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Everyone. knows how difficult it can be to learn a new language. Despite what social media and Duolingo might say, the only true way for people to learn a language is to truly immerse themselves in it. However, depending on where someone lives, this might not always be so easy.

This is why a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is learning a different language. Sure, knowing one of the top three languages used around the world is useful enough. However, people who go out there and learn multiple languages benefit from this in a ton of ways.

Not only do they look cooler, but according to a study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, learning a new language can promote thinking skills, increase mental agility, and delay the aging of the brain. So, if someone wants to look cool and get a few benefits, then picking up a new language might just be the way to go.

4. Reading or writing for fun

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Now, knowing how to read or write isn't anything new. Everyone has had to take an English class at some point in their life, right? However, there's a huge difference between reading material forced by a professor and reading it in their spare time. As it stands, a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is reading or writing.

Those who read self-help books and truly enjoy them are on another level. Not only do they pick up on useful advice, but they're also able to apply what they learn to their everyday life. On top of that, people who read and write poetry or short stories aren't just intelligent and creative, they're cool as well.

However, if none of that encourages people to pick up a book, according to the Centre for Adult Education, a study from the University of Sussex found that even just six minutes of silent reading is able to reduce stress levels by 68%. So, while it might sound like 'a pain,' reading and writing are truly one of those things that can ease the mind and fuel creativity, leading to greater happiness in the long run.

5. Playing chess

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

When's the last time someone played chess just because they felt like it? While there are many active chess lovers out there, as it stands, playing chess just for the fun of it isn't all that common. This is probably why a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is playing chess.

Everybody knows that playing chess is a flex in itself. With so many rules, only someone truly strategic and thoughtful is great at playing chess. This is why so many parents sign their kids up for chess classes, even if these classes might seem a bit much at first.

According to a study published in 2022, there's a correlation between practicing chess and intelligence. As a result, the study cited that children could benefit from playing chess as it will 'increase their integration into various social environments.' So, if someone close plays chess, not only are they cool, but they're likely to be highly intelligent.

6. Cooking or baking from scratch

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Sure, many people know how to cook a little something; however, a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is if someone cooks and bakes from scratch. Now, back in the day, it was all too normal for most people to know how to do this.

However, as times have gotten busier, people have slowly stepped away from homemade bread as convenient foods began selling like crazy. From McDonald's to frozen dinner plates, many families depended on these conveniences as they climbed their way up the corporate ladder.

This is why people who know how to make homemade pretzels, pizza, or spaghetti are seen as kinda cool. Despite this being a skill most people should know, as it stands, cooking and baking from scratch isn't all that easy. That being said, there are benefits.

Not only does it save money in some cases, but according to a study published in 2020, "Home cooking is associated with numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus and other chronic diseases." So, even if it's tiring, keep on practicing! Their health and reputation depend on it.

7. Running

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Let's face it: most people don't like running. In the summer heat or the freezing snow, many people would rather do Pilates or pick up weights than spend the next thirty minutes catching their breath and wheezing. However, this doesn't change the fact that a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is running.

Sure, running might be terrible, but this doesn't change the fact that it's beneficial in so many ways. From getting fit, to healthy weight loss, to making people lowkey envy them, choosing to run, whether it's raining or snowing, is an admirable hobby to partake in.

Not only for the physical benefits, but for the mental benefits. According to a study published in 2020, running has positive implications for mental health by improving depression and anxiety. So, while it might be hard, keep on going! Your mental health will thank you for it.

8. Photography

zhukovvvlad | Shutterstock

Sure, most people can take a cute selfie; however, a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is photography. Sure, taking pictures is great, but being able to make a whole Vogue cover out of a simple flower is another level of talent.

Not only does it take an insane amount of time to do, but it also encourages creativity, which is a sign of intelligence. According to a study published in Intelligence, highly creative individuals are also of higher intelligence. Even so, this isn't a hobby people can just pick up overnight.

From expensive equipment to hours of editing, being a photographer, even as a hobby, isn't easy. This is probably why so many people secretly admire creative individuals such as these. Not only is it cool, but it shows just how dedicated they truly are, which is always a good personality trait to possess.

9. Gardening

Alter-ego | Shutterstock

Nobody wants to be out in the beaming sun for hours on end. If given the choice, most would rather be indoors playing games or watching a good TV show. However, there are people out there who truly are green thumbs and love to go out, regardless of how hot it may be.

This is why a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is gardening. Believe it or not, gardening isn't easy. While most think it's just putting a seed in soil, each plant needs the right conditions to grow, and as a result, can't always be treated the same way.

On the outside, this might seem like a pain and a huge waste of time. However, not only is it a cool hobby to have, but it's also useful as growing their own fruits and vegetables is bound to pay off in big ways when their grocery bill is seemingly cut in half.

10. Arts and crafts

Roman Chazov | Shutterstock

While some people might be born with natural creativity, others can't sew a button, no matter how hard they try. This is why a hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is arts and crafts. From painting to sewing, there's a huge patience that this hobby requires, which not everyone possesses.

From spending hours just getting the needle to work properly to retrying again and again, it's safe to say that those who put their all into their arts and crafts are a different breed of creative, which makes for a pretty cool person.

11. Dancing

Leonardo da | Shutterstock

Finally, the last hobby that makes people instantly admire you, even if they'd never admit it, is dancing. Sure, anyone could do a basic one-two step, but being able to do ballroom dancing or ballet is a different type of talent. As most people know, being a good dancer takes practice, and not everyone has the patience for it.

This is why people who dance as a hobby are seen as pretty cool. It isn't just their insane dedication that draws people in; rather, it's their discipline and motivation that truly make them the stars of the show.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.