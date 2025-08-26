"No, nothing's wrong. Everything is fine."

Have you heard this before, even when you know something is actually wrong? Or, have you said this before when really, some unsettling emotions were brewing just below the surface?

Too often, we hide our true feelings from the person we love to be nice or avoid conflict. We all want harmonious, healthy relationships, but sometimes you have to go through the hard stuff in order to get there.

The more you incorporate the practice of complete honesty in your communication skills toolbox, the more you build trust with your partner and develop lasting peace in your relationship. Of course, this is easier said than done. There are many reasons why we don’t practice honesty.

With practice and increased emotional intelligence, we can get the hang of expressing ourselves in a way that is both respectful and truthful. Here is a ritual you can practice to improve your communication skills and create a safe space for authentic honesty with someone without fear of hurting each other's feelings.

People with high emotional intelligence often use 4 speaking tricks when faced with hard conversations:

1. Set the space

Find a room or a space in which you are comfortable and create a comfortable seat for each person, either on the floor with blankets and pillows or in chairs. You can play soft music, light a candle, adjust the lighting, adjust the temperature, or any other anything else that would create comfort.

Before the conversation, emotionally intelligent individuals identify their own feelings and potential triggers. Research has concluded that this self-awareness prevents personal emotions from hijacking the discussion.

2. Synchronize their breath

Sit across from your partner. Look into each other’s left eye (we call this the left-eye/left-eye gaze) and start to synchronize your breathing. This doesn’t have to be too complicated and happens quite naturally. Breathe in and out together until both people feel that their minds have calmed down.

Research has defined this as respiratory synchrony; this phenomenon is part of a broader process where people in social interactions unconsciously align their bodily rhythms. Emotional synchrony is a mechanism that promotes emotional contagion, where emotions are transferred from one person to another through the mimicry of nonverbal behaviors.

3. Take turns speaking and listening

Establish clear roles as the speaker or the listener, which you’ll switch back and forth. First, take turns vocalizing concerns. The person who is speaking first may say, "I am concerned to share what I am feeling because I might hurt you," or, "I am concerned that if I share what I’m feeling, you’ll leave me."

Feel free to express any fear that you are feeling. What you may find is that both of you are on the same page and, once expressed, fears start to dissipate.

As the listener, practice receiving what your partner is saying without reacting. This is hard for most people, as they want to immediately respond or react.

As your partner speaks, take the time to really hear what they are saying while observing your own reactions. It is very important not to speak or interrupt while the other person is speaking. Once the speaker is done, you will switch roles.

After you express fears, take turns expressing your desires. For example, "I desire to connect more deeply with you." Or, "My desire is for us to grow closer." Through expressing fears and desires, you are creating an intentional space to get the best outcome out of the conversation.

4. Share their truth

Again, you will take turns as the speaker and the listener. As the listener, you will simply listen to what the other person is saying without outwardly reacting. You will practice speaking the truth about your relationship, honoring any fear that is coming up.

Sharing authentic feelings in a difficult situation requires courage and emotional vulnerability. Psychologists have defined this as a willingness to expose emotions despite the risk of judgment. This openness is a sign of emotional maturity and a genuine effort to connect.

Once the ritual is complete, you are welcome to discuss how it felt to listen and to speak. You can begin to address any concerns from what the other person shared. From this space, you will be more able to address issues in a safe and respectful way.

With practice, communicating in this honest way will become second nature.

Dr. Elsbeth Meuth and Freddy Zental Weaver have assisted more than ten thousand couples and singles in rekindling and expanding their love and relationships over the past two decades. They are the founders and directors of the TantraNova Institute in Chicago.