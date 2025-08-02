While being smart and having certain intellectual abilities is often painted in a "perfect" light — with a number of positive personal and social benefits the average person misses out on — experts like counselor Samuel Kohlenberg argue it's not always easy. Not only are they often held to unrealistic standards and prone to more mental health struggles than their normal peers, they often burden themselves with judgmental and perfectionist attitudes that add unnecessary stress to their lives.

However, there are certain habits and hobbies that are common in a smart person's life — often due to their heightened self-discipline — that mediate those concerns and add value to their mental, physical, and social experiences. Many of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people can't stand play a large role in that — de-stressing them, providing space for introspection, and even helping them to cope with the added anxiety their intellect causes.

Here are 11 things smart people find relaxing that normal people can't stand

1. Solitude

Especially for smart people that view alone time as a positive usage of their time, like a study from the Journal of Personality suggests is fundamental to reap positive benefits like self-awareness and a positive mood, it's one of the things they find relaxing that normal people actively avoid.

Whether they're reading, engaging in hobbies and personal interests, or simply sitting in silence, smart people tend to prefer spending time alone if they're not actively indulging deeper, more meaningful social interactions.

Compared to the average person, who may try to avoid solitude or distract themselves from introspection with mindless entertainment and screen time, brilliant people prefer to spend time alone, especially if they have the space and time to sit with their thoughts and reflect.

2. Silence

Silence is one of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people don't always appreciate or enjoy. Not only does it offer up space for essential practices like self-reflection and emotional regulation, it's emblematic of a smart person's ability to de-stress and regulate without distractions like mindless entertainment.

While it may seem like just a relaxing personal practice, a 2007 study suggests that thinking in silence can also benefit creativity and innovation in group settings. So, when smart people make space for solitude and silence in their chaotic routines, it's not just one of the things they find relaxing, but a means to practice emotional regulation and critical-thinking skills that apply to other avenues in their lives as well.

3. Long books

According to a study from Scientific American, reading long books and literary fiction for fun is one of the ways smart people practice important skills like emotional regulation, self-reflection, and empathy. They read a lot not just because it's a relaxing and de-stressing activity, but also because it has a number of emotional and cognitive benefits that add value to their routines.

Even if it's complex, deep, and time-consuming books on their book shelves, the practice of reading regularly and trying out new genres are some of the things smart people find relaxing that the average person can't stand.

4. Complex time-consuming games

Whether it's a time-consuming puzzle or a complicated board game, these are some of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people can't stand. According to a study published in the International Journal of Game-Based Learning, people who regularly play board games have a higher IQ than those who don't, largely because of the subtle benefits they spark.

From helping people to build reasoning, to promoting better conflict-resolution and problem-solving skills, and even offering space to practice empathy under pressure, board games and puzzles are the perfect venue for smart people to de-stress and relax while still improving their brain's capacity for other habits and behaviors.

5. Classical music

Classical and instrumental music are some of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people often can't stand, not just because it helps to alleviate chronic stress and anxiety, but because it boosts their cognitive abilities in other areas of their lives.

From improving concentration and focus to promoting a more positive mood, listening to classical music is one of the easiest ways smart people unwind and relax in their daily routines, even if they have a chaotic schedule or a million responsibilities on their plate.

6. Organizing

While they may find clutter to be productive in their creative spaces, like a study from Psychological Science suggests, organizing in other areas of their life is one of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people can't stand.

Whether it's planning their schedule with a physical calendar or de-cluttering their living spaces, smart people free up more space in their mind and cope with mental health struggles in a way that makes their routine far more relaxing compared to their average counterparts.

7. Journaling

Intelligence is inherently associated with curiosity, according to a study from the Journal of Individual Differences, which is why journaling and writing are some of the practices that the smartest people always indulge in their daily lives. Whether it's an avenue for solving personal problems, reflecting on behaviors, or even keeping track of their plans, smart people find journaling to be relaxing and productive.

According to another study from Michigan State University, journaling and leveraging expressive writing habits is also one of the ways smart people free up resources in their brain to use on other tasks. When they're less burdened by stress, worry, or complex emotions — they've written them down and dealt with them in a journal — they're more likely to succeed in solving problems and using their brain in other avenues of life.

8. Learning from others

Being quiet, reflecting on their behavior, and learning from others are some of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people can't stand. They're secure and competent enough to know that making mistakes or asking for help aren't negative things, but rather opportunities for learning and growth.

Whether it's in their personal relationships or their professional careers, they enjoy and find respite in learning from others and soaking up their advice.

9. Asking for help

Especially for smart people who often deal with unrealistic expectations and tend to adopt the role of "the smart friend" or "the therapist" in their friend group, it can be relaxing to ask someone else for help or support. They're not responsible for finding the answer or solving everyone's problems — now it's a collaborative social effort.

According to a study from Management Science, asking for help isn't just a behavior smart people engage in more often than their average counterparts, it's also one that boosts their social perception. When someone asks for advice or help from their peers, they are viewed as more competent and confident than those who don't.

10. Boredom

While the average person, who may lack emotional regulation skills and self-awareness, may find boredom uncomfortable — trying desperately to fill their time with distractions, entertainment, and social interactions — it's one of the things smart people find relaxing. Whether they're using the time to be introspective, meditating, or dealing with their emotions, smart people often prefer to be bored and alone than distracted.

Research already urges people to consider their relationship to screen time and mindless entertainment, with one study from Behavioral Sciences arguing a two-week detox from social media can have profound effects on life satisfaction, relationships, productivity, mental health, and physical well-being.

So, smart people who are intentional about their distractions, habits, and entertainment are already one step ahead — not just finding relaxation and comfort in their boredom, but also cognitive, mental, emotional, and social benefits.

11. Debates

Debates are one of the things smart people find relaxing that normal people can't stand — whether they're in a work setting, in personal relationships, or even online with strangers. These conversations not only serve as a foundation for deeper connection and interaction, it provides space for the mental stimulation that might be subtly missing from their routines.

This is part of the reason why young children and adolescents who tend to seek stimulation early in life are far more likely to have higher IQs in adulthood, like a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests.

They thrive in situations where their minds are challenged, even if it might be draining and overwhelming for their average counterparts with less strong emotional regulation and critical-thinking skills.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.